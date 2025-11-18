A Nigerian lady has publicly mourned the demise of her younger brother, who recently passed away

Before her late brother's death, he uttered eight words, which the lady remembered and posted online

Her brother's last words sparked emotional reactions on TikTok, causing some netizens to recount the last statements made by their loved ones

A young lady, @gifty0797, has cried out on TikTok over the untimely demise of her younger brother.

She remembered his last words before his demise and shared them with the public.

A young lady narrates her late brother's last words.



Late brother's last words

According to the lady, her brother uttered eight words before he died. He mentioned the blood of Jesus and declared to his mum that he won't die.

She wrote:

"My younger brother died in my presence, and his last words was blood of Jesus mummy I no go die."

Her brother's last words broke hearts on TikTok. From her bio, the lady's brother died on November 15.

A lady goes public with her late brother's last words.





Young lady's post triggers emotional reactions



Ayotomiwa 🫥🌚 said:

"My own last words were “you will know the wort of who you have when u look back and you can’t find me anymore” I never forgot those words since he left."

port_harcourt_nail/lash_Tech said:

"And the last words my dad said to me *Take care of your mum for me* immediately he left. It’s 9months now since he left, but I still feel pain. 2025 is indeed a year."

Lilliansucre💖 said:

"My dad died in a church,cos government hospital failed him and all privates kept referring him back,God con kuku finish work,it is well."

Eugenia🤍 said:

"My dad died exactly the same day I left for school, my mom said he kept on mentioning my name till he stopped breathing 😭I miss him soo much."

CARL♌️ said:

"My dad didn’t say nothing just the sweet silence of death and his eyes went blank and that was the last day I stopped crying and stopped caring about death and bonds with people because when you get close they leave by kpaing or just abandonment."

_Gud_lok.420 said:

"My elder sister's last voice note to me was " make una send support oo hand dey meet us for here make una send support, thank you."

Angel Evergreen 💚 said:

"Omo the food I'm eating just turned sour in my mouth 😔 May his soul rest in perfect peace."

!ꨄdee 🥹🌸💕ꨄ said:

"Does of us that have not experienced things like this will never experience it."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had recounted her late brother's last two words as she mourned him.

Man recounts younger brother's last words

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had narrated his younger brother's last words before his death.

Remembering his late brother, the young man shared his last words before his death. In a TikTok video by @bobby.top.boy, the young man expressed sadness on TikTok following the sudden death of his younger brother.

He stated that he could no longer feel pain from anything else after seeing his younger brother die in his presence. The young man stated that his kid brother asked him to tell their mother something before he gave up the ghost.

