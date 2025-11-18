A young Nigerian lady has shared a video online expressing her excitement over her achievement as a graduate

In a video, she captured herself on her graduation day, and proudly stated that she never slept with anyone throughout the academic journey

Several social media users who came across her video did not hesitate to applaud her in the comments section

A Nigerian graduate left many social media users impressed with a video shared via her official TikTok account.

Her efforts and dedication to her studies had finally paid off, as she celebrated graduating school.

Female graduate celebrates being sexually 'pure' in school. Photo credit: @lifestylewithmeekun/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Graduate says she never slept with anyone

The proud graduate took to social media to share her joy, stating that she had made a conscious decision to focus on her academic pursuits.

Identified as @lifestylewithmeekun on TikTok, she showed off herself looking amazing in her graduation gown, surrounded by fellow graduates.

In the clip, she expressed happiness, stating that she had successfully completed her studies without engaging in any romantic relationships.

According to her, she never dated or slept with anyone in school, a feat she found worthy of celebrating.

"Graduated without dating or sleeping with anyone here," she captioned the post.

Reactions as graduate celebrates milestone

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Ms.Chisom said:

"Don’t be deceived this is a huge flex!!!!!"

@AKINKUNMI said:

"Wait, So that’s actually a flex?? I was thinking it’s a normal thing."

@milky treats reacted:

"One de enter my eye for my department Sha but I don buy super glue odeshi."

@𝕳𝖆𝖗𝖗𝖋𝖞 said:

"Some of y’all in the cs thinks everyone acts like your sisters."

@OXYDE said:

"Very Biggest Flex. Congratulations dear proud of you NGL. As a guy I'm gonna recreate soon."

@Tosin said:

"I pray you find a reasonable one afterwards. Most people regret such good move after school."

@annie_2822 reacted:

"And that’s a FLEX, well done & congratulations on your graduation."

@BIG SHUGAR reacted:

"Wo I can’t relate dating my course mate was nice , but letting ur friend that’s also ur course mate know is bad coz dem too wicked."

@AKIN said:

"Same, soonest, remind me next two years. Congratulations. Miss Ayo BALOGUN BNc next? Or full time content creating any which it might even be Good lucky going forward."

@Marie said:

"This will be my biggest story in 2027 and of course untouched before."

@Bukky’s_collection commented:

"Maybe I’m weird for thinking it’s not a flex, never done that but people who did that did no wrong by choosing their partners among their course mates. Embrace your wins but don’t make others feel bad about their life choices."

@Spiral galaxies added:

"Not a flex. Sleeping with your coursemate doesn't take anything away from your life."

Source: Legit.ng