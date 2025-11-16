A Nigerian bride was captured walking to the venue of her court wedding, with her groom far ahead

In the video, the bride funnily complained about the fact that she was trekking to her court wedding venue instead of being in a Limousine

The couple's video blew up on social media and amused internet users, as many made jokes about it

A video of a Nigerian bride hilariously complaining on her way to her court wedding has elicited funny reactions on social media.

A friend of the bride recorded the video as she laughed at the bride's epic display.

A bride funnily complains as she treks to her court wedding venue with her groom. Photo Credit: @petrisblaze

Source: TikTok

The clip shared by @petrisblaze on TikTok showed the bride in a white dress and with a small bouquet, with her groom some distance away, also on foot.

The bride jocularly lamented that it was not nice that she was trekking on her wedding day.

"It is not nice at all," she said.

She questioned why she should be trekking on her wedding day instead of being in a Limousine.

"Can you imagine? How will I be trekking like this without entering Limousine."

She further said:

"See groom (points at her husband-to-be).

"The groom has gone ahead of me and left me behind to be trekking."

At the time of this report, the video had garnered over 64k views on TikTok.

A bride and her groom trek to their court wedding venue. Photo Credit: @petrisblaze

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Couple's wedding day moment thrills netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

❤️❤️Becky❤️❤️ said:

"True true the place no far😂😂 I don see the sign board."

OYEBADE AYOMIDE PEACE said:

"Wait ohh shame no catch you... cuz you see me ehhh shame go finish me."

Bello Adeola said:

"History has it that they are still trekking till now,thay never reach venue."

ANGELS B4 said:

"That is exactly my wedding some years back, people are greeting me saying which kind iyawo is this but trust me those people are the best of the best."

King_irossy said:

"Groom has gone ahead of me got me laughing."

Oghogho Joy said:

"Even though na backyard the court Dey, we go enter moto or keke or bike. I no go trek o. It’s not nice my sister."

Adadiche_001 said:

"Dem for even give you umbrella at least."

mummy nina said:

"😂😂 If you like nor marry na you know 😜 marriage too sweet o."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had married a lady in a simple courthouse wedding.

Priscilla Ojo and husband's lavish court wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Juz had held a lavish court wedding.

Images and videos from the beautiful event showed the couple surrounded by family and friends as they exchanged vows at a court registry in Tanzania.

Iyabo Ojo’s Nollywood colleagues were also on hand to celebrate the young influencer and her new husband on their special day. In another set of photos, Priscilla’s best friend, Enioluwa, was spotted posing with the groom, giving off major best-man vibes.

Source: Legit.ng