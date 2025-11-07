Amid Regina Daniels' marital crisis with her polygamous husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, a woman has offered the actress a piece of advice

She appealed to Regina to meet with New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) founder Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze

While noting that the people on social media won't help the actress, she gave a reason for telling her to pay the cleric a visit

A concerned woman has advised actress Regina Daniels to visit Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, founder of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD).

According to the woman, Regina should visit the cleric as a matter of urgency.

A woman advises Regina Daniel to visit Pastor Jerry Eze. Photo Credit: Lily Mutamz Tv, Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, Regina Daniels

Source: Facebook

Reason for woman's advice to Regina Daniels

The woman, a blogger on Facebook with the name Lily Mutamz Tv, stated that social media users can not help the actress resolve her marital crisis.

She said Regina should take a flight to Abuja to see Jerry, as she believes that the actress' marital situation requires spiritual intervention. She wrote:

"Dear Regina Daniels go and see Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze the people on social media will not help you! Take a flight to Abuja your case needs Spiritual intervention, do this urgently!"

In the comment section of her post, the woman opined that Ned does not want to see Regina showing off another man.

She added that the actress was warned, but she didn't listen.

"Her Excellency husband doesn't want to see her flaunting with another man...Oh Regina Daniels we warned you baby girl I wish you listened."

The woman's advice to Regina has been met with mixed feelings, with some netizens agreeing with her.

A woman tells Regina Daniel to pay Pastor Jerry Eze a visit. Photo Credit: Regina Daniels

Source: Facebook

Woman's advice to Regina Daniels stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's advice to Regina Daniels below:

Sandra Mundia said:

"Totally agree with you madam."

Ba Xymøñy said:

"Let her cry in a Lamborghini since she said it's better to cry in a Lamborghini than in a Keke."

Precious Chanda said:

"Am sad that she now wants to return to his house because they won’t release her brother she’s giving up."

Mukale Lumano said:

"What all that glitters is gold."

Bertha Mumbi Mumba said:

"On this one I support."

Penjani Kimberly Kachimanga said:

"I agree with u."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that singer Jaywon had named who is to blame for Regina Daniels' marital ordeal.

Police confirm arrest of Regina Daniels' brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the police had finally confirmed the arrest of Regina Daniels' brother, Sammy West.

This comes after days of online allegations, emotional appeals, and intense family discussions surrounding his detention. In a statement released on Friday, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, explained that Sammy’s arrest followed a petition filed against him and three other individuals.

The petition, according to her, bordered on allegations of criminal conspiracy, trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, theft, and cyberbullying. Adeh stated that the police invited Sammy multiple times for questioning, but he reportedly did not show up.

Source: Legit.ng