A woman in Japan suspects magic after coming across an unusual object, which she placed on her fingertip. Remarkably, it refused to fall off and balanced itself for a very long time.

This was captured in a video shared on the popular social media platform, TikTok.

Woman shares shocking experience with mysterious object in Japan. Photo source: Tiktok/nwosuafw357

Woman in Japan suspects magic

In the video, the woman is seen laughing as she expresses shock at what she observed. She then moves closer to a man who brought the object. As she approaches him, she shows the object, places it on her fingertip, and begins to describe her experience.

According to a post on her page, @nwosuafw357, the woman added a caption to the video to share her experience with others.

The caption read:

"Could this be Japanese juju?"

As the TikTok video plays, she is seen holding the object, placing it on her fingertip, and watching as it balances itself without falling. She even changes the camera angle, and the object still does not fall off for some time.

While sharing her experience, she could be heard saying:

"Guys, let me show you something. This our beloved daddy here made something amazing that I don't know the magic behind, but he's going to show us something."

"Guys, what do you say about this? This thing is not falling off. I don't know how this thing is. Can you guys see my hands? I don't know how this thing is balanced on my fingertip. What's the magic behind it? I wouldn't say that Japanese people do juju, but this is juju to me."

Mystery object refuses to fall, woman calls it Japanese juju. Photo source: Tiktok/nwosuafw357

She expressed shock over the object not falling off her hand in the video and claimed it must be juju, as she could not understand how it was possible.

After the post went online, concerned and curious individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as woman shares shocking experience

Tochi said:

"Centre of gravity principles."

H O T . M A L E wrote:

"Iti , it’s physics."

Click & Calm Studios added:

"It’s equilibrium in Physics."

Whyte stressed: Physics."

L O N D O N wrote:

"Elon did it too."

reasonable_thug shared:

"The weigh on the wings keeps it balanced."

CyrusDaGreat40 noted:

"It's science."

Newtown law of motion stressed:

"Cele_milito1."

Best stressed:

"It’s balancing madam."

Ugochukwu said:

"Na lie carry me come Japan make I see am with my own eyes."

Watch the video below:

