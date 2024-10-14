Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis made it to the frontline of blogs following their recent video online

Legit.ng reported that the two youngsters became an online discussion after they booths shared a kiss on stage at an award event

The TikTok stars, during a live video, addressed a particular techie who criticised them for working together

Nigerian content creators Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, and Jarvis, best known as Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, have replied to a man who spoke ill of their work recently

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians had varying views about the now-confirmed relationship between Habeeb' Peller' Hamzat and Amadou' Jarvis' Elizabeth Aminata.

Peller and Jarvis came for man who bashed their content. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

The duo became the topic of the media space when they kissed on stage during the Pulse Influencer Awards. The event unsettled many and triggered numerous comments online.

A popular techie on X known as Salako shared his view about Jarvis, to which many others contributed. He noted that Jarvis' association with Peller makes no sense, especially after she abandoned her thriving 'untapped' niche.

Reacting to the viral statement, Peller and Jarvis, during a live TikTok video, hurled insults at the young man for saying that they were not funny together.

Watch the video below:

Peller and Jarvis spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

adeoluolatomide:

"Advising youth of nowadays is like disrespecting yourself. Most times, it's best to leave them with their lives."

amanda_dara:

"Sigh..young relationships can be exciting but so distracting. They both won’t understand until much later."

chimm_di:

"Let’s be sincere… She left her perfect niche.. but we don’t know the reason why, maybe she has made enough money."

kingsleychineduezeoke90:

"But that was an honest advice, that you're in a relationship shouldn't stop her from doing her craft or she's known for."

rita_idowu:

"Bt what’s really funny abt this guy? I just want to know, is it d way he talks or what?:

_.christerbel:

"But to be honest, she stopped doing that her unique Ai thing. It was very different and unique."

iizzyyprince:

Typical lifestyle of some ladies, create something and blow up then leave it to become ‘iyawo odogwu’. It honestly doesnt sit well with me, you can still be a wife or gf while excelling in ur craft."

Peller displays romance with Jarvis

Meanwhile, TikTok star Peller expressed excitement as he bagged an award recently and called his girlfriend Jadrolita to join him on stage.

After he gave her the award, they hugged and kissed, and his reaction afterwards had netizens talking.

The pair took their celebration away from the stage and they danced happily to the rhythm of the music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng