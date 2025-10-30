A Nigerian man has shared his observation on TikTok after going through the comments section of popular actress Regina Daniels

In a video, he commented on the "hypocrisy" of some critics who always switched sides depending on the actress's situation

Massive reactions trailed his video on TikTok as social media users shared their own opinions in the comments

A Nigerian man recently took to TikTok to express his thoughts after observing the reactions under actress Regina Daniels’ social media posts.

He emphasised how people’s attitudes seemed to change depending on the actress’s situation at any point in time.

Man shares why he 'fears' human beings

Speaking about his observation, he described what he saw as a display of double standards among the actress's followers.

The TikTok user, identified as @timivibeonsnap, shared a video where he spoke about his surprise after scrolling through the comments section of Regina Daniels.

He said that people’s comments always shifted based on whether the actress was facing criticism or celebrating success.

He mentioned a particular video that made him 'fear' human beings, noting that everyone praised her after she posted the video.

However, following her marital issues, her comments section became the den of heavy criticism and harsh remarks.

According to the TikTok user, the inconsistency of online opinions confirmed how unpredictable public reactions could be.

In his video, he also mentioned that after the actress acquired a new house, the comments suddenly turned nicer and filled with admiration and praise.

He said in vernacular:

"If you don see this video of Regina Daniel, you go understand why dey fear human being. I swear, because if you go that comment, you go see people wey be say dem dey shower her love. But when this girl get issue with her man recently, if you see comment section, dey say na her mama push am, they don spoil her life, this one that one. The girl is going through a lot. Now see love for the comment when she don buy house. See love. Who come dey talk before? Them dey talk like say if you see the opportunity you no go grab am. I fear una oh, I fear una."

Reactions trail man's post about Regina Daniels

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@coco pee said:

"You see this life, just do what makes you happy o."

@Ogochukwu_Faith said:

"You don forget say na over 200 million we Dey for Nigeria."

@EXCEL said:

"Ppl only celebrate your success your cross is left for you carry."

@Ecstassy said:

"To tell you that, Do your thing the world will change its mind."

@Lucky Charm reacted:

"Allot of us showered her love, some People loved it, that’s humans for you. People pray for the same thing you have but hate that it’s happening to you."

@BIG WHIZ said:

"Human beings are the most dangerous, that there small data and small mouth, them they use scatter many things."

@Big Testy said:

"Una go just open mouth talk! There are millions of people using the internet, it’s very possible that the people that dropped hate comment are not the one praising her!"

@beautyakan445 said:

"Which one be say if you see the opportunity you no go Grab am, them tell you say na every girl fit marry old man even do say the girl poor."

@He’s wife reacted:

"Na today you know say na two mouth full this country as I see that video comment section na once everywhere blur."

@Jenny sweet added:

"Mostly ladies bad belly people at this point I think ladies should do better."

See the post below:

