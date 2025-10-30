A Nigerian man in the diaspora has sent a message to men about the need to avoid Nigerian ladies residing in the United Kingdom

According to him, men should not consider dating those ladies and cited some reasons why he said so

Mixed reactions have followed the man's advice to men, with some people sharing their unpleasant experiences with Nigerian ladies

A Nigerian man based overseas, @alvin.bills2, has warned people never to date Nigerian ladies living in the UK.

In a TikTok video, he said men should avoid Nigerian ladies if they want to be financially stable in the UK.

According to @alvin.bills2, Nigerian ladies in the UK monetise relationships, seeing it as an avenue to take money from the men.

He added that Nigerian ladies would transfer their families' responsibilities to the person they start dating.

He further noted that Nigerian ladies are not appreciative of their partners' efforts in relationships.

His TikTok video was captioned:

"If you really want to be financially stable in the UK, try to avoid dating Nigerian girls living in the UK.

"Dem go even thief & achieve your polo dem."

Man's advice triggers mixed reactions

Austinwonda said:

"Most people will think that you are lying, but this is 100% correct. I have tried many of them and they all have the same technique of always finding a way to extract money from you. it is not worth it guys, just stay away from Nigerian girls abroad."

Yomi said:

"Don’t date the ones that are breadwinners in the family and thank me later very simple. If ur girl get all her family abroad the case go diff."

Cacee 💕 said:

"I actually feel sorry for you guys no joke in the UK should they they not be working & getting their own money. Then they call oyibo pick me if we treat our men."

CHRISTIAN said:

"My Jamaican boss wey I dey work date Nigeria girl, him come dey complain to me, omo d girl bill am😂😂😂 I laugh am."

Isaiah Smart said:

"Just to hello to Niaja girl the next she sends Argos catalogue number to purchase something for her, I laughed."

Oluwaseun Promise 🇳🇬🇬🇧 said:

"Brotherly, I just tire. No one is saying we can’t spend on them but seeing it as entitlement is my problem."

forty_flourishing said:

"Some of us actually spend and shelter you lots and we don’t come here to make noise."

Timaya says he can't date Nigerian girls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Timaya had disclosed that he can't date Nigerian girls.

According to him, Nigerian girls are all from the same background and setting. He mentioned that it is good to sample the culture of other nationals.

He mentioned that the relationship will be like the police and a thief who are chasing each other. He said that when Nigerian girls date their men, they will both be lying to each other.

