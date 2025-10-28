A Nigerian man drew the attention of netizens on X after announcing a giveaway of N2k each to some random people

In a trending post, he publicly displayed his bank account balance and the figures left social media users amazed

Many netizens who viewed his tweet shared via his official account stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian man has declared his intention to give out money to a few random individuals online.

His post quickly went viral on X, not only for the unexpected gesture but also for the surprising amount of money in his account.

Nigerian man proudly flaunts his bank account balance. Photo credit: @football_u555/X, ArtMarie, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration.

Source: Twitter

Man displays his bank account balance

The man, known on X as @football_u555, shared the post via his official account, urging people to participate in the small giveaway.

Alongside his caption, he uploaded a screenshot showing his bank account details, and this became the talking point among users.

The name which was clearly visible on the screenshot that he shared was Onyeaju Ugonna.

According to the screenshot he posted, the account held a balance of N836,424, and this stirred different reactions among netizens.

"Follow and drop aza if 2k no small for you," he captioned the post.

Nigerian man asks his followers to drop their account details for giveaway. Photo credit: @football_u555/X, Dan Kitwood/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as man shows off account balance

Many Nigerians flooded the comments section, either to drop their account details or to share their opinions about the post.

Boyfriend said:

"Drop your Aza for dinner. You don too try."

Logg2media said:

"You want make people start to dey enter my DM Abi say dem never chop since last year."

Sir B said:

"Your own good oh make I show u mine own."

Andy Exchange said:

"Una be ritualists abi?"

Zamzam said:

"Life is private dat no one knows I’m struggling to survive with my son as a single mom."

TATTOO IN MEIRAN said:

"I feel embarrassed asking this, but from one small business owner to another if anyone has a spare moment could they please jump on my page and engage with my latest post. One repost can go a long way, I'm trying so hard to gain visibility and I'd love to see if my content can pass the 1000-view test and make it to a wider audience Sorry it's cringe to ask, but I love my business and don't want it to fail. No pressure. God bless you."

My BL WORLD said:

"I dey use cowrywise and opay, but nah opay savings save me yesterday, my own nah to open cowrywise, look my money, smile and continue my tears."

Mpoetsi Sekere said:

"I need money to go to res and for food while im there but im shy to do this video so im sitting at home till something come up."

See the post below:

Man's Opay account balance trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady left internet users in stitches over an OPay account balance she saw on a bus.

The lady noticed a male passenger in front of her using his OPay account and filmed his account balance.

Source: Legit.ng