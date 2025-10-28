A Nigerian lady said men are the real deal when it comes to a relationship because of how far women go to get them

The lady was reacting to a viral story which said a TikToker was selling an e-book on how to get money from men

She said that if women can go to that extent to get money from men, it means men are a significant figure in women's lives

A Nigerian lady has insisted that men occupy a significant place in women's lives.

The lady was reacting after it emerged online that a certain TikToker was selling an e-book to teach fellow women how to make money from men.

The lady insisted that men are the real deal in a relationship. Photo credit: TikTok/@AsakyGRN.

Source: UGC

In her response which was reposted by AsakyGRN, the lady said it is obvious that women need men in their lives because they go extramile to get the opposite gender.

She said if women can go as far as buying an e-book to learn formats to use on men, it means men are the real deal.

Her words:

"I'm just coming from TikTok, and I saw women are buying e-book of N10,000 to learn how to bill a man. Can we all agree that men are the price? Because if you have to go through that stress to get money out of a man, it means you need the man more than the man needs you. What have women not done? You people have done kayamata to attract a man, you people have used attraction oil, you people have used juju to marry a man and at the end of the day, you people come online to say men are not the price, you don't need a man. But you go to that lenght to get something from a man."

The lady said someone is selling an e-book on how to get money from men. Photo credit: Getty Images/ J Studios.

Source: Getty Images

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares opinion about men

@adedapo_adigun said:

"Imagine reading chapter 4: How to collect 50k without saying please."

@DvnKrvne said:

"More like men are the “clients” not the prize…. And the woman that’s selling the ebook is the smartest one of them all. Making money from their stupidity, if a man genuinely likes you, you don’t need to go through all these formats to get money out of him."

@Hamxher_01 said:

"Men you are the prize, don’t let your ego down, you should have pride as a man and never simp for anyone."

@marythesa said:

"How can I buy an E book to learn on how to bill a man? Me gan gan na walking book on that matter! Some people have time and money to waste sha!!!!!"

@DaLegendary_ said:

"They will never agree with you on this one, but that doesn’t mean they don’t know the truth. Just the usual delusion."

Lady shares what happened to her after leaving her husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a divorced lady looked back to reflect on how her life changed after she decided to leave her husband.

The lady shared a post on TikTok showing her physical appearance when she was married and now that she is divorced.

She shared photos where she looked happier, and some people on social media guessed she might have gone through a tough marriage.

Source: Legit.ng