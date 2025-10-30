A Nigerian lady has expressed her disappointment with her boyfriend on social media over his replies when she brought up the marriage topic

They have been dating for eight years, and she thought it was time they considered getting married

While some people saw reasons for her boyfriend's responses, others made light of the lady's situation

A lady, @bigforceeee, has turned to netizens for advice over her boyfriend's disappointing replies when she mentioned marriage to him.

She shared her WhatsApp conversation with her boyfriend on TikTok and disclosed that they have been dating for eight years.

Lady's painful chat with boyfriend

"Omo 😭💔 …pls I need an opinion on this guysss what should I do?" she lamented.

In the chats, her boyfriend stated that they were not ready for marriage. He pointed out that she was not doing well for herself either.

This infuriated the lady, and she replied him that she had been catering for them for the past two years.

He slammed her for mentioning how she had been shouldering their responsibilities, adding that he had not forced her to do so.

"Oya go and announce to everybody that you are the one taking care of me,

"Don't I use to take care of you before all this happened to me??

"Why do you have to always bring all this up?

"Was there anytime I forced you to provide anything for me?

"Did I force you to stay with me?" he countered her.

Read their chats below:

Lady's chat with boyfriend triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Doveedah♊️ said:

"Joro to Joro. Those messages were written by the same person. Your writing patterns gave you out😁😁😁😁How did I know? I’m a literature student."

Adeyems said:

"You’ve been catering for a man for over 2years and you still want to go ahead? I’m sure that if he is ready for marriage, you can even pay your bride price yourself as I dey look am."

ihenko Onwuzuo jnr said:

"Bro has a concrete reason. never go into marriage cashless, i no fit try am if the girl like mek e go find another man."

🌺_Te_qulia_🧸 said:

"Sister, Don’t leave him now oooh, focus on yourself and what brings you money now you are going to get a new boyfriend, but you’ll still be in that relationship."

_porschemelo_❤️😌 said:

"Did I force you to stay with me 😭😭😭omo cramps go first hold me oooo answer."

suzy❤️💓 said:

"His point is valid but the last statement is bad."

