A single woman, 35, has said that she has not shut the door on marriage but is unsure if she wants to have children

According to the woman, her last relationship was three years ago, and she has never been proposed to or married

In an interview, she opened up about why she finds men who already have children more attractive

A 35-year-old woman, Vivian, has said she is unsure if she wants to be a mother, but desires marriage.

Vivian opened up about her views on childbearing and marriage in a public interview with a man, @itdbackup.

Why woman likes men with children

Vivian disclosed in the interview that her last relationship was three years ago and that she has never been engaged.

She also said that she has never been married.

"I want to get married, but I don't know if I want to have children," she said.

On why she does not want to have children, she explained:

"It is a miracle to carry children. I don't think I have that capacity to do it."

She said she likes men who have children more because they already have kids and would not want to produce another offspring.

"That's why I always like men who already have kids. I will look at you more if you have kids. I have more interest in men who have kids."

Vivian noted that people have kids with the hope that their children will care for them in their old age but said this is not the case these days.

She said she has no regrets about her decision not to have kids.

Woman's view of marriage sparks debate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's comments below:

Feyigo said:

"There is a painful story behind the decision in addition to foreign influences."

markb0234 said:

"This is the kind of woman I'm looking for. I don't want anything to do with kids."

Hamzat Adeham Sheriff said:

"Hummmm... something is not adding up at all! If you know, you know!"

Innocent sal said:

"Don’t feel bad about making decision that upset other people. You are not responsible for their happiness, you are responsible for your own happiness."

Esin's Designs said:

"It’s more better not to ve kids than to ve kids you cannot take of, i visited prisons see young people getting lock up, their story seems the same, lack of parental care, one thing lead to another."

loyalkay said:

"She's not saying the truths not from her minds I'm likely not to have not certain if child comes she will appreciate it, and I am single oo."

adiepena_3433 said:

"My friend needs to hear this, she feels children makes a woman complete, ah."

