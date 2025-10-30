A woman shared what she experienced when she tried to pay her tithes and offerings during the Hallelujah Challenge

Many agreed with what she said, as she opened up about her unpleasant experience while trying to pay

She stated that she now knew why most people didn't pay their tithes and offerings, sparking mixed reactions

A Nigerian woman shared what happened when she tried paying her offering during the Hallelujah Challenge.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, which is usually held at midnight.

A woman shares what happened when she tried to pay tithe on Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: TikTok/@blazefood7, Instagram/@nathanielblow

Source: UGC

In a video by @blazefood7 on TikTok, the woman explained what she noticed when she tried paying her offering through the website projected during the programme.

She said:

“The day I tried to open that website, it was so difficult for me that I had to log in through my laptop. This is how I knew that a lot of people don’t even pay tithe and offering because if it difficult for me to actually access it with my phone, how much more people that do not like stress.”

She added in the comments:

“please he should post real account, there are people that are givers to God’s work.”

Watch the video below:

The woman had earlier shared what she observed about payments of tithe and offerings on the Hallelujah Challenge.

Reactions trail woman’s observation about Hallelujah Challenge

@Queen said:

"I save the account on the previous HC,so is easy for me now to transfer anything."

@Kathlyn said:

"I opened it trying to give, I did not understand anything there so I closed it."

@Christine mboka said:

"Yes I tried but there's no option for Kenyan Banks ..or how do we do it."

@officialblizzy said:

"But it’s very easy to use , if you actually really want to pay."

@Nmadikez said:

"Honestly that means you must really want to pay. He is just an outstanding man of God."

@Ampem Darkowaah Backup said:

"As for pastor Jerry some of us we do through gifting on TikTok and I hope God Accept that ooo."

@B L E said:

"I wish it was an account number, because I don try to use the link I no fit."

@effortless Grace x said:

"My sister thank you for saying this make them put account number na pls."

@BlessedOseh said:

"Exactly he is selfless. That's why God will continually bless him and strengthen him."

A woman spoke about tithes and offerings on Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: Instagram/@nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

Another TikTok user shared a video showing a lady streaming the Hallelujah Challenge programme while inside a club where loud music blasted through the speakers.

What other people were doing while the lady watched the challenge on her phone caught the attention of netizens.

Many who came across the video were stunned by the lady's action, and they shared their observations.

Man shares observation about Hallelujah Challenge streaming

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an observant man shared what he noticed about the Hallelujah Challenge streaming on YouTube.

He questioned Nathaniel Bassey concerning his observation, sparking mixed reactions about what he said

The man compared Hallelujah Challenge streaming to other pastors' and church services on YouTube.

Source: Legit.ng