A Nigerian woman living in Germany sparked debate after she shared why she didn’t want to have children

She explained her reason and opened up about the questions and comments she got because of her decision

Her reason sparked debate among netizens, as some agreed with her while others were against her

A Nigerian married woman based in Germany, Olawande Odukoya has opened up on why she didn’t want to have any kids.

She said she had been married for three years and people keep asking her when she would welcome kids.

In a TikTok video by @olawandeodukoya, the lady said she was almost 33 years old and she didn’t regret not having kids.

Woman shares why she doesn’t want children

Olawande said that though she loved kids and thought they were cute, she didn’t get good reviews from women who were mothers.

She said:

“The review I get from women with kids is nothing to write home about and I do not envy them. How do I envy financial burdens, stress, and sacrifice?”

She also stated that most people had kids because of societal pressure and she wouldn’t succumb to such.

Her words:

“People don’t have kids because of the joy. They have them because they feel obligated to due to societal pressure and family expectation.”

Reactions trails woman’s decision about children

@SheisEve44 said:

"I'm 55 never had kids by choice. I always knew I never wanted kids. My reason is more how I grew up and was treated. But I never had regrett. Even with all questions I get or got. LIVE your life."

Kaide said:

@Kaide said:spective love it!!! @It’s amazing to see African women choosing what they want boldly and not what people want for them!"

@zhuksyclassic16 said:

"The narrative of having kids because of pressure is not true because I have mine because I love to have it. Tho I respect your decision because it’s your life."

@Rustic Authentica said:

"I've always known I would want to be a mother same way I've always known I wld never get married! Best decision of my life are my little men!my kids r well behaved and never beaten! love is enough."

@princess_e.r said:

"Reading some comments here and it’s appalling ,what is your business ?Deal with yours while she deal with hers ,some parents don’t even know what parenthood entails whilst some are amazing."

Woman cries over childlessness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady marked her birthday but claimed that she was unhappy because she didn’t have a child.

She said it was her 4th birthday in marriage and that she had to give birth because her mother had children.

Many who came across the video encouraged the lady and prayed for her to give birth to a child.

