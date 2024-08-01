A Nigerian lady said she decided to ask a man out, but the result was not exactly what she expected it to be

The lady disclosed on TikTok that she approached the man and told him she wanted them to start a relationship

However, the man ghosted her, and when he came back, he said it was the first time a woman had approached him

A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after she approached a man for a relationship.

The lady said she decided to "toast" the man and told him of her honest intentions towards him.

The lady said the man she toasted ghosted her. Photo credit: TikTok/@theladyelohor.

Source: TikTok

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady, @theladyelohor said he told the man she wanted them to be together.

However, the man ghosted her, and when he finally returned, she asked why he did what he did. He responded that it was because she was the first woman to ask him out in his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her words:

"This man ghosted me sha!! Is it not because of love you came? Or because I did it first? But really i don’t understand why only a man has to do the toasting, i’ll do it anyday anytime. I don't even know the rules of love again."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady toasts a man

@Horsebond said:

"A man ask woman out is normal but woman ask man out no be so na, we be traditional people."

@GUY CALLED BISI said:

"Be friends ke? And she go dey bill me."

@Akpa Ebilayi said:

"Be friends first....the old fashioned way.....it's more enduring..it's more natural.....modern day relationships are just Retainership."

@SammieNk said:

"May the lord give us understanding."

@Hector Dolleria Manga said:

"I will run away, you want to use my destiny."

@RICHEFFE FUNNYTV said:

"You are the best woman i have seen recently after the girl that toasted me too. But mine, i didn't run but respected and cherished her for her courage."

Lady laments as no one asks her out

A Nigerian lady resident in the UK said there is an acute scarcity of men asking women out in the country where she lives.

According to her, since she relocated to the UK, she has not been "toasted" on the road by any man interested in her.

She advised women relocating to the UK not to abandon their lovers in Nigeria since they may not find other men.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng