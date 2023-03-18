A funny video of a Nigerian lady informing a bike man that she was in love with him has kept people in stitches

The bold lady stopped the bike man and confessed her feelings to him while he responded in shock

However, she spotted a ring on his finger and asked if he was married, but he blatantly denied being with any woman

A young Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of herself shooting her shot at a random bike man.

She called his attention and when he arrived, he asked where she was going. She however replied that she wasn't going anywhere but only wanted to speak to him.

She noted that she just saw him from afar and called him to tell him that she liked him.

He was flabbergasted at such a bold utterance from the woman as he asked if she was serious because he was just a bike man.

The lady insisted that he was her spec and she wasn't trying to be mysterious. She then mentioned that she noticed he had a ring on his finger and asked if he was married.

She explained that she didn't want any fights with his wife over their love. Reacting to this, the bike man denied having a wife.

He explained that he just bought the ring and was wearing it because he liked it.

Social media reactions

@Big Porch commented:

"Married man don deny he wife because of fyn girl."

@Ifeoma commented:

"The bike man don deny him wife."

@preetynaomi said:

"This girl."

@Favy House wrote:

"Married man with 6 children."

@greycatherine wrote:

"No o, married ker."

@Crissnow commented:

"Your seriousness eeh."

@John Tim wrote:

"Una get money o see cold stone."

@mcnallyr292 commented:

"This girl you be werey."

@PROCTOR commented:

"No ooo married keh?"

@-C O O P- commented:

"No joyyy."

@Daniel Eunice wrote:

"My lady the find free bike. I love you tho you do your things effortlessly."

@Home of entertainment wrote:

"You go sha wan dey cause wahala this."

@BIG DADDY said:

"I too love this girl."

@RJ commented:

"Phoebe don sm0ke colos ."

@Symply ammie wrote:

"POV: I love bike men is it for me."

@Top operator wrote:

"When he said "I'm doing bike"

@OG FRESH wrote:

"Why you dey whyne this man now."

@The_Rock wrote:

"This girl!!!"

@kareennma commented:

"U don't fight for love and u can't do without him I love u jare."

@Gabriel commented:

"This Akure babe sha."

@Joshua Keane wrote:

"You really nor weh. Love your vibes jor. Make TikTok nor go flag your acct bcus of me."

Watch the video below:

