People who care for someone at least 35 hours a week may qualify for £86.45 weekly through the UK's Carer's Allowance scheme

The UK's Department for Work and Pensions is reassessing Carer's Allowance overpayments made between April 2015 and September 2026

Eligible carers can also access National Insurance credits, Universal Credit, and Council Tax Reductions alongside the allowance

The UK government pays £86.45 per week to people who provide unpaid care for at least 35 hours a week to someone receiving certain qualifying benefits, according to official government guidance on the Carer's Allowance scheme.

Carers do not need to be related to the person they look after, nor do they need to share a home with them.

Carer’s Allowance provides £86.45 per week to eligible unpaid carers supporting someone for at least 35 hours each week. Photo credit: Laneshe

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However, the payment does not increase if a carer supports more than one person, and where two people care for the same individual, only one of them can claim the allowance at a time.

Claimants should also be aware that receiving Carer's Allowance can affect other benefits for both the carer and the person being cared for. The payment is taxable for anyone whose income exceeds the Personal Allowance threshold.

How carer's allowance is paid

The allowance can be paid either weekly in advance or in four-weekly instalments, directly into the claimant's bank account or another eligible account.

Beyond the weekly payment, carers automatically receive National Insurance credits for each week the allowance is in payment. They may also qualify for additional support, including Council Tax Reductions, help from their local council, Universal Credit for those on a low income or not in work, and Pension Credit for those who are above working age. Grants and bursaries for courses and training are also available to eligible claimants.

DWP to reassess historical overpayments

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced it is reviewing Carer's Allowance overpayments that occurred between April 10, 2015, and September 2, 2025. People affected by these overpayments could receive a refund or have their outstanding debt reduced or written off entirely.

The DWP said claimants do not need to reach out to the Carer's Allowance Unit themselves. Instead, the department will write to those affected directly, either to inform them of a decision or to request further information where necessary.

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Source: Legit.ng