A University of Ibadan economics professor challenged the widespread claim that Nigerian graduates are unemployable, pointing blame at employers instead

Prof. Abiodun Bankole noted that Nigerian-trained graduates consistently perform well abroad, which he said exposes where the real problem lies

Speaking at a Forerunners Welfare Foundation graduation event in Ibadan, Prof Bankole also urged students to pursue internships before finishing their degrees

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Ibadan, Oyo State - Prof. Abiodun Bankole, a former Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences at the University of Ibadan (UI), has pushed back against the growing narrative that Nigerian graduates are unemployable, arguing that the problem lies with employers who have abandoned their duty to train new hires.

Legit.ng reports that Prof Bankole made the remarks recently in Ibadan at the graduation and send-off ceremony for the 2025 cohort of the Next Gen Ideate (NGI) programme, organised by the Forerunners Welfare Foundation (FWF).

Professor Abiodun Bankole challenges claims that Nigerian graduates are unemployable, saying employers should take responsibility for training new hires. Photo credit: Covenant University

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Professor faults employers over graduate skills

The former Head of Department of Economics said businesses have historically been responsible for preparing fresh graduates for workplace demands, and that walking away from this responsibility while labelling graduates as unfit is a contradiction.

"The onus is on businesses to train fresh graduates before you give them assignments in your companies," he said.

"Maybe what they are saying now is that those graduates don't have that level of being trained for specific job status despite their certification. But they should say it if that is their problem because 'no employability' means you can't be employed at all."

He pointed to the performance of Nigerian graduates overseas as evidence that the graduates themselves are not the core issue.

"The condemned Nigerian-trained graduates do excel when they travel overseas. That is where I see their failure, trying to cover their failings," Prof Bankole said.

Furthermore, Bankole urged the graduating students to seek internships before completing their university education and to resist the temptation of expecting senior roles immediately after graduation.

FWF graduates 22 from NGI cohort

The Chairman of FWF, Dr Ibrahim Hammed, described the 22 graduates of the second NGI cohort as individuals who had been tested rigorously.

"They did not just pass; they survived a true trial by fire; they satisfied the unyielding criteria of resilience, accountability, and diligence against all odds," he said.

Two keynote speakers also addressed the graduates. Legal practitioner Abdurrahman Abiola Ahmad urged the young people to invest in relationships and pursue opportunities despite the challenges involved. Engineer Ibrahim Ande highlighted soft skills, including the ability to manage pressure, handle crises, and communicate effectively, as essential tools for succeeding in the workplace.

The Chief Moderator of FWF, Engineer Muyiwa Tijani, told attendees that the foundation was set up by University of Ibadan Muslim graduates to support less-privileged students and younger alumni of the institution.

The event was also attended by the General Secretary of the Oyo State Muslim Community, Prof. Taofeeq Yekinni, and the National President of the University of Ibadan Muslim Graduate Association, Alhajj Imran Abulmojeed.

Read more on University of Ibadan

Nigerians react as UI reportedly increases fee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians have expressed anger on social media over the reported increase in fees for fresh students of the University of Ibadan.

Multiple student sources confirmed that the fees, which were reportedly increased by up to 480%, had been published on the university's online portals.

A student source who spoke to Legit.ng about the development shared screenshots showing the new rates displayed on the students' respective portals.

Source: Legit.ng