A Nigerian man has expressed anger on social media after discovering that his partner allegedly cheated on him

In a heartbreaking video, he claimed that the young lady had an affair with his tailor, and this act left him devastated

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments

A Nigerian man took to social media to share his pain after finding out that his partner had allegedly been unfaithful to him.

In a video that quickly went viral on TikTok, he narrated how the young lady had reportedly engaged in a relationship with his tailor.

Man drags partner for cheating with tailor

The man, who posted his experience via his official handle @richyexcelgroups, expressed pain over getting betrayed by the one he loves.

According to him, what hurt him the most was the fact that the alleged affair involved someone that worked for him, a tailor.

"Mumu was even cheating with my tailor. Ordinary tailor," he said.

Man drags his partner online for allegedly having an affair with his tailor. Photo credit: @richyexcelgroups/TikTok.

Reactions as man drags partner for cheating

TikTok users did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section.

@LEO QUEEN said:

"Dey tailor Dey see clear pass you and he come sweet nah why. 4:30."

@Erica’s elegant salon said:

"Tailor Dey look into her eye na you fit look into her eyes."

@amarachibenjamin1 reacted:

"Person husband still dy put spray for one side of his hair why she no go cheat?"

@Nazycute2 said:

"Una Dey really disrespect this our profession, tailor ordinary ?"

@Ammie said:

"But if reverse was the case una gender for support the man. Una go even say "there's more to it, maybe she did something that made her cheat".

@Rosy said:

"Hi fine boy look at me can you see no I mean look at me straight am in front of you."

@Rayhechi said:

"The tailor handsome come get homing training join that’s my girl."

@Endy_Psalm Cherub reacted:

"At least the tailor get better eyes to see clearly he sabi see where to put thread and pedal machine."

@MLT Dera said:

"Maybe u did something that made her do it,hope say u dey take care of her."

@Rejoice Igwe said:

"Na u divorce na u no still get peace of mind, just tell us say u dey miss her."

@unapologetic feminist reacted:

"Single father of 2. Sisterhood is very proud of her at least she follow person who sees her for who she is."

@presh added:

"Oga rest na the lady in question has moved on, why not do the same ehh Abi you still love her."

@Ur favorite Cindy added:

"Ordinary tailor kee ? But e sweet pass you Abeg Dey look confused Dey go."

See the post below:

