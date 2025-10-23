A divorced woman shared why she had yet to remarry, despite her ex-husband being married again

A Nigerian woman, Seun Obajolu, who divorced from her ex-husband, shared why she had yet to remarry.

She stated that many people had questioned her about remarrying, adding that her ex-husband remarried not long after their divorce.

On her Facebook page, she shared five reasons why she had yet to remarry.

Her Facebook post read:

“I’d say probably the same reason a lot of other women with children who went through divorce as I did haven’t remarried yet… but I’ll speak for me , maybe one person can relate. And here are a few pointers - I speak my truth!

"Healing takes time and is different for everyone. And personally, I have always wanted to heal to a point where I feel “stable” enough to venture into such a very life changing situation, yet again.

"I needed TIME to REBUILD- contrary to some opinion, not everyone gets rich from divorce… some have to pick up and rebuild pieces of their lives again especially if you now have children in your care who are dependent on you. For me, I had to go back to school so I could further advance in my chosen career path and be able to earn more… NO- it was NOT to pepper anyone as some insinuated.

"I am now much older and wiser so I actually have become way more strategic about whom I choose to have as a life partner… so yes, I am pickier and this definitely has impacted some of my decisions along the way.

"My children became my utmost PRIORITY- when something as “unfortunate” as divorce happens. While it might be “easier” for the man to move on, it’s always not as easy for the woman because somehow we redirect ALL to raising the children. You become more concerned about how the children turn out because after all, a child who turns out good is labeled as a child of her father while the one who turns out the other way, is labeled her “mother’s child” ….. SO YES, most of my gaze has been on my children.

"They became forefront at most of my decision making… Now I am worried about their emotional wellbeing and safety if I do remarry, I worry about how to balance being a wife to this new man in my life and mothering my children so everyone feels loved with no one feeling ignored.

"And here comes my biggest struggle so far.

"Marriage no longer became a PRIORITY- While I do LOVE the idea of Marriage, ACKNOWLEGDE and APPRECIATE that TWO HEADS WOULD ALWAYS BE BETTER THAN ONE.... I do have some cold feet about dabbling into marriage again. Would I do it again if all seems “right” for me and I feel “safe” enough? ABSOLUTELY."

Reactions trail woman’s reason for not remarrying

Jacob Babatunde said:

"I understand you Seun, never the less you need "Ade Ori " Take your time to see that man that suit you and compatible. Oko ti abani kale."

Oluwatosin Komolafe Asibor said:

"I sincerely love your reasons and respect your feelings even more. Not everyone wants to remarry after a divorce really. I had a discussion with someone some years back ,that if I am in this situation I sincerely won't think of remarrying .Instead just focus on my children and a better life."

Jane Chinelo Ebubedike said:

"All your reasons just so much resonates with me."

Salami Ekundayo

Valid reasons. Keep being strong.

