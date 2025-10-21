A woman’s heartwarming reaction to her daughter’s first makeup captured the attention of many

In a viral video, a mother couldn’t contain her happiness seeing her daughter with makeup for the first time

The mother's cheerful reaction and the surrounding celebration went viral online

Mother expresses joy as daughter tries makeup for the first time. Photo source: Tiktok/aphiiiwe_m

A woman has gone viral on social media over her reaction after seeing make-up on the face of her daughter for the first time.

This is contained in a TikTok post shared by the lady.

Mother reacts to daughter’s first makeup

The said post was captioned:

"Mum's reaction to daughter's first time getting makeup done."

As video shared by @aphiiiwe_m played, the daughter was seen in a purple top with makeup visibly applied on her face.

As she walked up to her mother, the woman couldn't hold herself as she expressed joy, reacting happily and making cheerful noises.

Woman’s reaction to daughter’s makeup draws online attention. Photo source: Tiktok/aphiiiwe_m

As she celebrated, many individuals in the bus she was in joined her in hailing the beauty of her daughter in the video which has now gone viral.

As the post made its way online, netizens stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as girl's make-up video trends

Philisiwe added:

"My family would laugh."

Nobuntu Mkhize stressed:

"Can I please see Andiswa? You were so da.mn pretty at your MD."

YouTube said:

"Her reaction is priceless."

lunah khuzwayo added:

"My brother said yin wena ngath indiya lase chatsworth elihluphekayo."

ka+13ho noted:

"The first time I had makeup my mom called my dad to my room and they both just laughed."

Michy said:

"There is something quite amazing about an African parent coming to the realisation that the effort they put in is showing."

Andiswa Mthethwa stressed:

"I’m the Andiswa in question arg man our father is smiling in heaven."

Tumiie added:

"What a lovely Reaction. .can we please see Sis Andiswa...Ke curious."

Purity N wrote:

"What i expect from my mom vs what i get no matter what I do.God have mercy on me."

18shades°fblue noted:

"Your mom really loves you bro.. I can see it in her eyes.. hear it in her voice..in her excitement..this is how much my mom loved me.. so loud.. this brought tears to me.. because your mom just reminded me how much I was loved.it just reminded how I will never get to experience that kind of selfless love.. love not forced.. love that cannot be tempered with.. hug her tight every day.. never stop reminding her how much you love her.I wish I did."

KwaNondaba shared:

"This was also my mom’s reaction on my lobola day when I came outside after wearing my dress wavele wayeka ukulilizela and looked at me for about 1/2 minutes without a word wase eyakhala."

Opinionated Dude said:

"Lets also plug the make up artist who did the beautiful work, just to generate business for him/her. Umuhle sani!."

Source: Legit.ng