A first-class graduate of Clifford University went viral after meeting Davido at her convocation

The Nigerian lady described her experience meeting the music star, explaining how she felt after a handshake

In a video shared, she showed Davido walking into the event hall and later shaking her hand while receiving honors

A first-class graduating student of Clifford University celebrated online over what Davido did for her after she met him at her university convocation ceremony.

The Nigerian lady took to her page to share her excitement, posting a video of herself and the moment the singer walked into the event hall.

Davido surprises graduate at convocation

The video, available on her TikTok page, @amara_nzeadibe, carries a caption that explains the content.

The beginning of the video shows the student’s face, after which she captures the moment Davido walked into the event hall with security details around him.

Not long after, she was called among those receiving honors for their outstanding performance and had the chance to move close to the singer and shake his hand.

She also described her feelings about shaking his hand, noting that it was incredibly soft.

Her statement about the singer’s hand read:

"His hand is so soft."

She shared the video alongside a caption that explained it further:

"The day of my convocation I have always wished for finally came, and guess what, your favorite musician was the commencement speaker at my convocation, and this first-class baby had the opportunity to shake hands with him."

According to her story, the event took place on Monday, October 20th.

As the video circulated online, many people flocked to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as graduate meets Davido

THELMA MIRA noted:

"Na to go frame that picture."

Bites_N_Bits said:

"Purrr!!! Congratulations my first class degree holder friend!"

lïlyåñ noted:

"For the Apex class of 2025."

Henry Billy wrote:

"Congrats dear. more wins.

Gifted-edet stressed:

"Wow congratulations."

Honeyli added:

"My first class student."

Itohan said:

"Congratulations."

Queeneth Samuel wrote:

"Congratulations Amama."

Emike Somi noted:

"Congratulations babygirl."

Modella shared:

"If na me I go frame my hand ooo."

30BG For life added:

"Even if you be Fc you must shout."

Sämmy stressed:

"E sure me die say Wizkid fans dey part of those students wey dey shout."

NonChalant shared:

"You can never see that surulere boy in this kind event."

Emmy Med noted:

"Boss no dey rest."

Babacash said:

"Wizkid use steeze fall him hand. Let ajebo collect street for him hand. Ajebo come turn the greatest."

cap shared:

"So if na Abroad that mumu go dey wave stick ? if e mistakenly touch one onyibo una go pay tire . here we don't respect ourselves sha I love Davido but I will NEVER be so over excited to see him or any celebrity."

