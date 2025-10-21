A Nigerian woman has raised an alarm on social media about the inappropriate homework that her two-year-old daughter's school gave to her

She made public her daughter's homework book, wondering how a two-year-old was expected to know who the mother of computer is

She said she had no problem with the homework being up to 25 pages if it was age-appropriate, and expressed worry about the country's education system

A mum has cried out over her two-year-old daughter's school homework, which she termed inappropriate.

She displayed the 25-page homework on TikTok, wondering what the teacher's role in the school is that such an assignment would be given to her child, after paying for textbooks.

A woman faults the inappropriate homework given to her daughter. Photo Credit: (@tripple_m_)

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post, the woman, @tripple_m___, maintained that the content of the textbook given to her daughter is not age-appropriate.

She questioned why a two-year-old would be asked to name the mother of computer, or questions about Jesus Christ.

According to the woman, she had no problem with the 25-page homework if they were fitting for her daughter.

However, what she was given was way above her age, which caused the woman to worry about the state of the country's education system.

In her words:

"Teacher what are you doing In school …,, I will spend money to buy textbook, I will still be the one to do the assignment … it’s not nice.

"Let me not even get started with the content of the textbooks that are not age appropriate for the students , how can a two year old be asked who is the mother of computer, Jesus this and Jesus that, recite this and that … things that are supposed to be given to a 4-5 year old child.

"I don’t have an issue with the 1-25 pages ooo… if they had asked her to scribble on 25pages or repeat an alphabet or Numbers on 25 pages I wouldnt have been pissed because it’s age appropriate for them… right now what they need is repetition not marathon…. I don’t know what is becoming of our educational system."

A woman says her daughter's school gave her an inappropriate homework. Photo Credit: (@tripple_m_)

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Outrage trail assignment given to kid

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the kid's assignment below:

Heaven’s stitches said:

"A teacher always gives my girl assignment but no classwork, and she even writes page 10 to 18, madam, as how naaaa? I went to the school and I changed it for the principal and even the principal was shocked and apologized and called the teacher to order.. my sister go school go ask them."

Chevedও🧸 said:

"Who buys textbooks termly? textbooks are to be used for a full academic session (1st,2ndand 3rd term) honestly the workload is much for a 2 Year old,but factors to consider is when the textbook was given to her during this term besides the workbook is to be done weekly just as it implies and it seems like the teacher combined 3-4 weeks as the home activity the teacher should have divided it in a way that those pages can be covered within a week or two with classwork inclusive."

CandyModish said:

"Ohh na watin dem don dey do be this bah, ok na make my pikin start school first,dem go know me because watin person dey pay school fees for if na me go dey do the work 🤷‍♀️na to just buy test books for house dey do the work myself,,make that time reach Sha chaii."

Mummy D said:

"Dem for just sell the textbooks for u make u dey go teach the child for house and keep the school fees, wot the hell is wrong with the teacher."

adejoke3pleF said:

"Me I will just tell my kids tell your teacher your mom didn’t understand it make dem go do am for school."

Opeyemi Onikoyi said:

"And what's 2years doing with textbook already?????? Because I don't understand."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that parents had argued after seeing the assignment given to their kid.

Mum laments homework given to her kid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum had complained about the difficult mathematics assignment that a school gave to her kid.

She said that the assignment given to her kid was for her and her husband, as the questions were more advanced than what the child had been taught.

She wondered why a kid who was taught simple additions in class would have to solve quadratic equations as an assignment.

