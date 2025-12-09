A lady moved people to tears as she narrated how her mother died while they were together after going on a visitation

A heartbroken lady recounted how she lost her mother while they were both coming back from a visitation.

She had followed her mother to visit a friend, not knowing that it would be their last outing together.

In a viral TikTok post by @eastside_goddess01, the lady said her mother was healthy and sound before they went to visit her friend.

Her post read:

“U think you can hurt me? On the 25th august 2019....I went with my mum to visit her friend,and she was healthy and sound. On our way home inside keke my mum lay her head on my shoulder.

I thought she was sleeping not knowing she's dead. Like 5 mins later i turned to wake her, I saw the rice she ate there coming put from her nose and mouth and also noticed she was not breathing. Dats when I started shouting, but it was late already. I miss you so much mum.”

She added in the comments:

“Omo I was so traumatized.”

See the post below:

Reactions trail story of lady’s mother’s death

@Dark_ Ariyikee said:

"So sorry ml. I lost my sister too... Not just her,her baby too... she died after delivery. I still miss my sister. craziest part bout grief is the moment you remember you'll never see them again.....we'll be fine girllllllll

@__dfw_coco__ said:

"I can relate to the pain. I lost my only brother this year august as well and what hurts the most is I’ll never see him again.

@Maris Space said:

"There's nothing you'll tell me. Your mum was poisoned. May her soul continue to rest in the bosom of the lord."

@Citymonie2 said:

"People re really going through hell and here is me thinking losing all my money to nothing is the biggest heartbreak, take heart mama."

@ROYAL JEWEL said:

"The same year, month and day I lost my dad to hiccup. keep resting papi, my condolences dear."

@wonderlandenugu said:

"Same August 2019 (17th) mum passed on my birthday. Her last words? “It’s not my fault”

@A’niki Braheem

"May her soul rest in peace and may you find peace. I genuinely wish you find peace Cynthia."

@BIG TRESH said:

"Then it’s her friend that’s responsible nah…what did you do?"

@goligo_reignz said:

"This is so sad and traumatizing, it’s not easy loosing a parent I’ve been there but loosing them like this hurts being the last person to see them then talk to them and dying right on your shoulder I can’t even imagine the pain and trauma u must have had the heartbreak must be extreme may the souls of the departed rest in peace and I also hope you find peace and comfort, just know she watching over you from up there."

