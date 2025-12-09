A lady was left heartbroken after her mother used a hammer to smash her phone and to render it irretrievably damaged

In a trending video she posted on TikTok, the lady said her mother smashed the phone to stop her from always being on the devise

More than 18,000 people have commented on the phone with some of the them saying they have had running battle with their parents over phone

A young lady sparked reactions on social media after she posted a video showing what her mother did to her phone.

The video immediately went viral and attracted more than 1.9 million views and over 18,000 comments.

The lady said her mother used a hammer to smash her phone. Photo used for illustration only. Photo credit: TikTok/@lovecodebylaura and Getty Images/Andrii Iemelyanenko.

Source: UGC

The TikTok user, identified as @lovecodebylaura, said her mother used a sledge hammer to smash her phone.

The video showed the moment the phone was smashed and destroyed beyond repair.

According to her, her mother broke the phone to stop her from being addicted to the device.

Her words:

"My mum smashed my phone because I press it so much. I couldn't use my main account because she will know. i really want to move out but I don't have money.my mental health is at stake. I am 20yr old btw. My mummy has anger issues. I and my siblings are used to it she once put pepper inside bu.m.bum because I failed an exam."

The post is abuzz with comments. Many people said they can't tolerate such behaviour from their parents.

The mother used hammer to smash her daughter's phone. Photo credit: TikTok/@lovecodebylaura.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother smashes her daughter's phone

@She's Just a girl said:

"Na so my sister do me , i no talk as i see her phone i sock am in side water use towel dry am keep."

@Ayo bami said:

"My mama know the worth self, person wey secure my phone pass me."

@SALLY said:

"My mum did this to me when I was 19. Omo I carry all her material give tailor make they help me sew cloth, the day I wore one of it she wanted to faint. Since then she knows better."

@De bLuE BiTe said:

"My mom complains that I press phone too much but if NEPA brings light she's gonna charge it for me or help with her power bank,she can never do this."

@Her ExcellencyEVERG SIKAYOO said:

"What did you do to make your mother go this far with your phone? . Respect her and be a good child and remember there’s only one mother on this earth."

@abminteriors said:

"I be silent worker oo… I go use her atm card buy new higher phone, rent new apartment pay 2years ahead, restock for 1year, if she get car sell the car…"

Man surprises girlfriend with iPhone 16 Pro Max

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had shared a heartwarming video showing his girlfriend's reaction to receiving an iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In a video, the romantic man walked up to his girlfriend who was lying on a bed and presented the phone to her.

The girl's reaction after receiving the gift touched the hearts of many who desired to find their heartthrobs.

Source: Legit.ng