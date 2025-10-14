Pastor Poju Oyemade has reacted to the death of Evangelist Uma Ukpai, who passed on at the age of 80

The senior pastor of the Covenant Nation shared fond memories about the late evangelist amid tributes from other Christians

He said he first heard about Uma Ukpai when he was a student at the University of Lagos in the 1980s

Men of God and Nigerians alike are still mourning the death of prominent evangelist, Uma Ukpai, with touching tributes spotlighting his legacies.

Uma Ukpai, known for hosting crusades in many parts of Nigeria, passed on at the age of 80 on Monday, October 13.

Pastor Poju said he has been hearing of Uma Ukpai since the 1980s. Photo credit: X/Pastor Poju Oyemade and Facebook/Uma Ukpai.

His death attracted widespread mourning among his followers, with many of them sharing fond memories of his popular crusades.

In his reaction to the sad event, Pastor Poju Oyemade said the body of Christ in Nigeria has lost a general.

Pastor Poju, who is the senior pastor of the Covenant Nation and the convener of the Platform Nigeria shared a post on X mourning the departed faith leader.

Pastor Poju said he remembers hearing about Uma Ukpai even in the 1980s when he was still a student at the University of Lagos.

His words:

"The Body of Christ is this country has lost one of her generals who had great foresight. Right from my days at Unilag in the 80s, the name Rev Dr. Uma Ukpai was continuously mentioned as one mightily used of God."

According to Pastor Poju, Uma Ukpai faithfully served in the vineyard of the lord and that he is now resting with God.

He noted:

"We thank God for his life and rejoice in the fact that he is in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ having faithfully served in His Vineyard."

Pastor Poju shared a photo he took with Uma Ukpai. Photo credit: X/Pastor Poju Oyemade.

See his post below:

Reactions as pastor shares photo he took with Uma Ukpai

@Isaacspiels said:

"Daddy, Ukpai top the list of men of God I long to meet. Sad it never happened. God night baba!"

@Odunayor1 said:

"Baba has gone to rest. Ódàáárò."

@Libertyanyi said:

"The body of Christ has not lost any general. The Lord knoweth them that are His."

@therapist_tosin said:

"RIP Daddy Ukpai. Your daily devotional helped my life. Thank you."

@MendingDBroken7 said:

"Apostle Saleman said that God told him that all the founding fathers and Old Gods Generals will be recalled this year."

@EmmanuelAg1990 said:

"Sleep on great general of the kingdom."

@LOveMus99763982 said:

"Rest in peace the evangelist of love and peace."

@SolomonIdenyi said:

"May His Gentle soul rest in the Bossom of the Lord."

@Joe__Worthy said:

"Rest in peace...man of faith."

What Pastor Adeboye said about Dr Uma Ukpai

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG has disclosed that Rev. Uma Ukpai, a renowned gospel evangelist, was his source of inspiration when he lost his son.

Adeboye recalled that he spoke with his son on a Sunday night before he was told that he died on Tuesday and he was to preach on Friday.

The RCCG GO said he was to be down with the incident, but he recalled that Ukpai lost two children and he was still serving God strongly.

