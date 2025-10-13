A close friend of late army officer Lt. Haruna Samson shared a deeply emotional post days after his death, expressing grief and confusion over how his life ended so suddenly

Amid ongoing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the officer’s tragic death, which was allegedly caused by a violent incident involving his wife

In her heartfelt message, the friend asked important questions about what went wrong and why his life was cut short, while praying for strength and peace for his family

A friend of the late army officer, Lt. Haruna Samson, made a heartbreaking post after his death and asked two important questions.

She took to her social media page to share the story days after the officer’s passing.

Legit.ng had recently confirmed the death of the military officer, who was allegedly set ablaze by his wife in a post that has gone viral.

Late officer Lt. Haruna Samson mourned by close friend. Photo source: Facebook/Edelquinn C. Akighir

Source: Facebook

A friend of Lt. Haruna shares emotional post

Investigations are yet to be concluded in the case, but amid this, friends and colleagues of the late officer have taken to social media platforms to express their grief.

A lady, who happens to be a friend of the late officer, took to her Facebook page to share a very emotional post and asked two questions.

The individual, identified as Edelquinn C. Akighir, mourned him on her Facebook page and posed important questions.

She mentioned that he had just started writing a beautiful life story, referring to his marriage, but she doesn’t understand how it suddenly ended, as he is now gone.

In her post, she asked him what went wrong and what happened, seeking help in understanding the whole situation.

Her statement read:

"Haruna Samson, I really don't know how to feel about your demise. I am not comfortable with how you became popular. I don't know why things turned out this way... Sam, you just started writing a beautiful life story. What happened, what went wrong? I don't know what to say. Chai, it hurts really deep that you are no more."

Late Lt. Haruna Samson remembered in friend’s emotional post. Photo source: Facebook/Edelquinn C. Akighir

Source: Facebook

She continued by praying to God to grant peace to his family and friends to bear his loss.

She added:

"May God grant your family, friends, and loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May your soul find eternal peace, and may the pain of your absence slowly heal with time. Farewell, Samson, your memories linger on."

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Friend of officer expresses pain

Josh Eunice wrote:

"Heartbreaking is an understatement, may he soul find eternal peace."

Able Abel shared:

"Rest on little gallant brother, may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. We don't know what and how it happened but God knows best. A sad one to the OBB association."

Seidu Samuel stressed:

"His been long I heard from you, only to see on social media that you have gone, with a painful heart I am saying, rest in peace my dear friend and brother Samson."

Adesua Ayodeji noted:

"May God grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable lost, this is too much."

Jude Saint added:

"Rest in peace Samson, you will be deeply missed, but your memory will live on in our hearts."

Mary Bernard shared:

"Jesus!!!! Death oh death!!!! I remember funny Samson back then,oh my his soul rest in peace."

Bernard Anthony said:

"This should be Samson Haruna from our Barracks in Ibadan na. when I saw it on Arise news today I felt bad. Hannah Harunas brother?"

Neighbor speaks out after Lt. Haruna’s Death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian woman, Emelda Gilbert Onah, who lived next door to the late army officer Lieutenant Samson Haruna, has made a heartfelt plea to the public. Struggling to come to terms with his sudden death, she asked people to stop tagging her in posts about the officer, saying the constant reminders on social media have made it difficult for her to grieve.

Emelda explained that she and Haruna shared a close bond as neighbors and friends during their time at the University of Jos, and losing him has left her in deep sorrow.

Source: Legit.ng