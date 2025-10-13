A Nigerian woman who heard about the alleged killing of an army officer by his wife has asked some important questions

The woman shared a post on Facebook reacting to the trending story after the officer was allegedly set ablaze

According to the woman, it is always better to walk away from a marriage instead of resorting to violent behaviours

The alleged killing of an army officer by his wife in Akwa Ibom state has continued to attract reactions from Nigerians.

The officer, who is a medical doctor, was allegedly set ablaze by his wife after they had a domestic dispute.

The woman said there was no need to kill ones' partner.

The officer, identified as Lieutenant Samson Haruna, was reportedly sleeping when his wife doused him with petrol and set him on fire.

Reacting to the sad development, a Facebook user, Monica Ugbene Oladunjoye, said marriages should not end in death.

She said sometimes, the red flag that a partner would be voilent is always there but some people chose to ignore it.

Monica asked three questions that touched on the topic, insisting that it is better to walk away from a marriage than to kill a partner.

Her words:

"This promising officer, Lieutenant Samson Haruna and his bride married only a few months ago. Tragically, his life was cut short this month in the most disheartening manner: set ablaze by his wife - a heartbreaking act of marital violence. Why? The questions running through my mind are: What is the gravity of his offence? ​Must a spouse meet their end because of marriage? Whatever happened to simply 'walking away'?"

Lieutenant Samson Haruna was reportedly set ablaze by his wife.

Reactions to the death of Monica Ugbene Oladunjoye

Victoria Uchechukwu Tori said:

"She looked so innocence like she could never hurt a fly🥹🥹🥹 what happen to speaking to your parents or seek counseling or better till walk away. I thank God for the teaching I hear from the church and pastor Monica thank you."

Kate Omokhodion Oshinaga said:

"I don't think she set him ablaze. He mistakenly set himself ablaze, according to the story. Only God knows the truth though."

Ruth Dariya said:

"In my opinion it's not just hot temper. It's the lack of control of it. And because you cannot control it,the devil gets a legal ground to operate through you. Guide your mind at all times. You see these strong hold the Bible talked about that we wrestle against it. This is one typical example. The thoughts that keep building houses and bridges in our mind that we have not used the word of God to unseat them. These kinds of things are the result of it. May we and our loved ones never be victims of wicked and unreasonable men and women. May God the family of this young officer and grant him eternal rest. I will also add people shouldn't just marry beauty or handsomeness but marry Godly + Kind + beauty+ handsome and the list goes on according to what you desire."

