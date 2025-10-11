A Nigerian mother became emotional after seeing her son for the first time in 11 years when he returned home unannounced from Switzerland, and her heartfelt reaction was captured in a viral video

The young man’s brother shared how no one in the family, including their mother, knew about the return, explaining that even during their father’s burial, he couldn’t make it back due to personal reasons

The touching video showed the moment the brothers arrived at their mother’s house, where she jumped in excitement and embraced her son

A mother has continued to trend online for her reaction after seeing her son for the first time in 11 years, as he returned unannounced from Switzerland.

This is contained in a video made available on a popular social media platform, which documents the whole story.

Woman goes viral for reaction as son returns home

The video shows a young man who appears to be the younger brother of the individual who returned from Switzerland.

He mentioned that his brother had come home without notifying anyone, and he only found out when his brother called him, and they met before heading home together.

According to the post shared by the individual on his page, @mkaystandard_ via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the younger brother explained that even during the burial of their late father, his older brother was unable to visit due to important reasons.

After years abroad and without notifying anyone of his return, he called his younger brother to say he was on his way to the airport.

The younger brother spoke about the incident, saying in part:

"My brother just surprised me yesterday, he just came back yesterday after 11 years. He has been in Switzerland for 11 years and he didn't tell anybody that he's coming back."

"He just calmed me that he's on his way to the airport if I'm around, me sef I shock, I was surprised."

"Even when my father died some years ago, he didn't come back because of one of two things, but by the grace of God, everything is falling into place."

"Most interesting part, he didn't tell anybody. He didn't tell my mother, brothers, or anyone. We're going to surprise our mother now and everybody."

The video then shows the moment they went to their mother’s house, capturing her reaction, which moved the recently returned man to tears.

The mother jumped up in joy upon seeing him, and the video has since gone viral.

The video contains a description that reads:

"After 11 years in Switzerland he came to surprise his mother."

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man returns from Switzerland

ozwise added:

"Even me watching it, tears is rolling down my eyes."

SOMMYshared:

"Chai..they guy is crying.. only God knows what he pass through.. welcome back."

Don t said:

"And one small girl go come dey fill entitled."

ikennatriggs wrote:

"E no easy for Europe o."

Divine Godwin stressed:

"Abeg help me find my brother for Switzerland for over 17 years e no wn come back oo."

alasana04 shared:

"Such a joy and amazing am olso doing disame by next week inshallah."

dr kelvin gerhard noted:

"Bro no Matter how things are, i don't know your situation right now but no matter how difficult things can be, please relocate your mom from there."

scanty wrote:

"I love the way he thanked his ancestral land."

HONEYMOON. said:

"I REALLY IM EMOTIONALLY HERE AND SAME TIME CRYING ITS SAME STORY HERE ALMOST MANY DECADES DON'T SEE MY MOTHER TO? WATCHING FROM FRANCE AND ALSO I WASN'T IN SWITZERLAND."

MeshMoney shared:

"Brother whr is your dad?"

Toopic Toopic stressed:

"and the father is gone. God men too needs long lives."

K zero added:

"Me trying to suprice my mom this December after four years but tickets is very expensive. GOD help me."

IgwePasteAza shared:

"The moment he start connecting back to his Mother Earth."

funnycharles wrote:

"I can remember the first day i saw my mum after 7yrs In Dubai. I can relate."

Angela Okonkwo stressed:

"Enemies will never see you in Jesus name settled."

that girl added:

"Wethin make man cry too strong."

PRINCEBANKY stated:

"Abroad journey,untold stories plenty,it’s not easy."

joy said:

"He is clever not to tell anyone. Also your brother should be careful what he eats and drinks. Thank me later."

ibiribi 1 wrote:

"No man or woman can make me hate my family my family is my everything in this life."

Henry pope noted:

"I pray that my mother will be alive till i come back to Nigeria 🇳🇬 to surprise her."

Busy Brain Nah Asia shared:

"Naso I go surprise my mom one day."

hair by naza said:

"I don’t know why I’m crying."

