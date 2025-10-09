A young man who wanted to get married to his baby mama changed his mind after hearing her family's condition for the marriage

He had visited the girl's family to announce his intention but they gave him an instruction that didn't sit well with him at all

As soon as he heard he condition given to him, he immediately walked out on everyone without caring about the repercussions

A young man's plan to marry his baby mama hit a roadblock after her family mentioned their condition for the union.

Since their relationship already produced a child, the young man had taken steps to formalise their relationship by visiting the girl's family to announce his intentions.

Man asked to train baby mama in school

According to the sister of the young man @liciousss on X, the girl's family requested that he support his baby mama's education. However, this condition did not sit well with him.

He had visited the girl's family accompanied by his relatives, including uncles, to formalise his intentions.

However, the outcome of the meeting changed his mood when the girl's family presented their condition.

Upon hearing the request regarding his partner's education, the young man abruptly ended the negotiations and walked out.

He then proceeded to his mother's house, where he prepared sandwiches and tea, seemingly unbothered by what had happened.

His sister narrated:

"My elder brother is a drama queen, He wanted to marry his baby mama. But the girls family wants him to take her to school. Bro walked out of the negotiations living everyone including our uncles. 20 minutes later, he was at mom’s place making sandwiches and tea."

Reactions as man walks out on lover's family

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the post.

David Kabwe said:

"If he disrupted her schooling by impregnatingg her, they're in order to make such a request."

Sunrise said:

"Why wouldn’t he want to take his wife to school? That girl should leave him. Clearly he doesn’t want better for her."

Baby face said:

"You women are not good people, your hypergamous nature always wins. Once she graduate, that's when she'd realise she's not on the same level with him & dumpp him. Let her parents pay for her school."

Lord Foster said:

"My guy deserves a national award abeg! How you go get belle, still wan turn am to scholarship program? Her parents couldn’t send her to school, now they wan make baby daddy sponsor master’s degree. He walked out with pride and still made tea, king behaviour!"

Mandy said:

"Why would they negotiate something like that? Weird. As a married couple they would have seen the need for her to go to school anyway."

Uncensored said:

"I salute your brother. I was also going to do the same thing. First of all, it's not your brother's responsibility to send another man's child to school."

Honey said:

"He wanted a servant. When it’s something to better her as well he leaves. Family is smart and she will find and be better. What man doesn’t want the best for his wife ?"

Lediga added:

"She should want and do better for herself. No partner should take the other to school unless is a certificate to help run the family business. What happens when the girl feels better after schooling n want better for herself without the funder? Hai no maan."

