Drama as Man Walks Out on Baby Mama's Family After Hearing Marriage Condition
- A young man who wanted to get married to his baby mama changed his mind after hearing her family's condition for the marriage
- He had visited the girl's family to announce his intention but they gave him an instruction that didn't sit well with him at all
- As soon as he heard he condition given to him, he immediately walked out on everyone without caring about the repercussions
A young man's plan to marry his baby mama hit a roadblock after her family mentioned their condition for the union.
Since their relationship already produced a child, the young man had taken steps to formalise their relationship by visiting the girl's family to announce his intentions.
Man asked to train baby mama in school
According to the sister of the young man @liciousss on X, the girl's family requested that he support his baby mama's education. However, this condition did not sit well with him.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
He had visited the girl's family accompanied by his relatives, including uncles, to formalise his intentions.
However, the outcome of the meeting changed his mood when the girl's family presented their condition.
Upon hearing the request regarding his partner's education, the young man abruptly ended the negotiations and walked out.
He then proceeded to his mother's house, where he prepared sandwiches and tea, seemingly unbothered by what had happened.
His sister narrated:
"My elder brother is a drama queen, He wanted to marry his baby mama. But the girls family wants him to take her to school. Bro walked out of the negotiations living everyone including our uncles. 20 minutes later, he was at mom’s place making sandwiches and tea."
Reactions as man walks out on lover's family
Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the post.
David Kabwe said:
After many years abroad, Nigerian man secretly returns home to see his mother, her reaction melts hearts
"If he disrupted her schooling by impregnatingg her, they're in order to make such a request."
Sunrise said:
"Why wouldn’t he want to take his wife to school? That girl should leave him. Clearly he doesn’t want better for her."
Baby face said:
"You women are not good people, your hypergamous nature always wins. Once she graduate, that's when she'd realise she's not on the same level with him & dumpp him. Let her parents pay for her school."
Lord Foster said:
"My guy deserves a national award abeg! How you go get belle, still wan turn am to scholarship program? Her parents couldn’t send her to school, now they wan make baby daddy sponsor master’s degree. He walked out with pride and still made tea, king behaviour!"
Mandy said:
"Why would they negotiate something like that? Weird. As a married couple they would have seen the need for her to go to school anyway."
Uncensored said:
"I salute your brother. I was also going to do the same thing. First of all, it's not your brother's responsibility to send another man's child to school."
Honey said:
"He wanted a servant. When it’s something to better her as well he leaves. Family is smart and she will find and be better. What man doesn’t want the best for his wife ?"
Lediga added:
"She should want and do better for herself. No partner should take the other to school unless is a certificate to help run the family business. What happens when the girl feels better after schooling n want better for herself without the funder? Hai no maan."
See the post below:
Man cancels wedding after visiting lady's house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man called off his wedding after seeing his fiancée’s father washing plates when he visited them.
What the lady’s mother did in his presence also got people talking and provided an insight into her family.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.