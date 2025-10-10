A Nigerian woman shared how she felt emotional after seeing a young boy reading by the roadside, saying his determination and focus reminded her of her younger self

The woman said the boy ignored the noise and distractions around him, sitting on small stools near where his parents sell watermelon

She posted his photo online and explained how his dedication moved her deeply, as many people reacted with love and admiration for the boy’s commitment to his education

A Nigerian woman went viral after being moved by the act of a young boy she saw reading by the roadside, despite the challenging location, noisy environment, and poor conditions.

She shared the post on her page, and her story quickly went viral, with many people commenting and sharing their opinions about the boy’s determination.

Woman shares viral post after seeing boy

The woman also mentioned that she saw her younger self in the boy, who could be seen balancing two stools to sit on and one to write on at a place where his parents sell watermelon.

According to the woman, in a post made available on her page, @ImmaculataCN via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, the young boy is now her friend, as he ignored the noise and other distractions to focus on his book, which he could be seen reading in the post.

Sharing the photo she took, she posted it on her page and wrote:

"I saw this boy, now my friend, reading by the roadside this evening. The position was uncomfortable, the environment noisy, but he remained focused. I saw my younger self in him."

"Sometimes, greatness starts from the most unlikely places. Because where there’s hunger to learn, there’s hope for a future."

She praised the boy for his dedication and noted that despite the difficult location and noisy environment, he remained focused on his studies.

As she shared the post online, individuals who came across it flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts and reactions.

Reactions as woman sees boy reading by roadside

@PGaelefaith stressed:

"What a touching picture. The posture, the environment describes the struggle."

@prynze_uzo shared:

"Nigeria will not make him regret taken this part—Amen."

@Acartels wrote:

"I read like this in front of my father's shop in Ariria Main market, Aba. Today I'm a pharmacist."

@Rafelstan noted:

"My prayer na make e mama wey dey provide for am with the fruit business dey alive when e begin green for am."

@henry_iyke247 stressed:

"He's going to be so great. As a young teacher, I feel happy seeing the kiddies working hard to gain knowledge and Excel in their academics."

@CruiseOsimma noted:

"I hope Nigeria lets his dream come to pass."

@AishatAdekoya shared:

"I also did mine, then beside my elder brother POS kiosk. Alhamdulillah for life."

@raypedri7000 mentioned:

"He was copying note, so the noise doesn't matter."

@Lurd_Chancellor added:

"This reminds me of the days of humble beginning. A guy like this determined to make his parents proud would stop at nothing."

@snippyjuice stressed:

"Now dem go rush with 'So me' Alaye dey your dey."

@Anthony_Vict shared:

"The circumstances of most great people aren't shaped by luxuries but by everyday struggles and they never allow it to wear them down."

@emperor_mona noted:

"It may just be that the subject teacher is strict and the poor boy is avoiding being punished for failing to do it."

@Uzorland wrote:

"These are the kind of kids that need to be picked up and supported. Indeed, 'greatness starts from the most unlikely places'."

@dele_ogunji said:

"But sadly, many in the comfort of plush living-rooms are having their minds stolen by smartphones, ipads and the TV."

