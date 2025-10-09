A Nigerian man decided to end his relationship after visiting his girlfriend’s family and experiencing a situation where her two elder brothers asked him for money

A Nigerian man has ended his relationship with a lady after her two elder brothers asked her for money following a visit to her family’s house.

He shared the story on his page, and many people have reacted, with several praising his actions and courage.

Man calls off relationship over money request

The man mentioned that the incident, which happened when he visited his girlfriend’s family, led him to decide not to continue the relationship.

He explained what her two elder brothers did, which he was not comfortable with, hence his decision.

According to a post he made available on his page, @richmondbells via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), the incident happened several years ago.

As a lady he intended to marry, he visited her family for important reasons; however, what he experienced made him reconsider.

Sharing the experience, he wrote:

"I ended a relationship a couple of years ago because the first time I visited her family, her two elder brothers begged me for money."

He shared more details about the incident in the comments, adding that it had nothing to do with bad intentions as he saw the red flag from afar.

His statement:

"I saw the stone from afar; has nothing to do with gold or bad intentions."

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man breaks up with girlfriend

@VigourJrC noted:

"It's better to marry an irresponsible girl from a very responsible family than to marry a responsible girl from an irresponsible family. You did the right thing."

@MomentumGadget stressed:

"If her brothers lack manners or na nonsense guys she suppose don brief the guy and also make him understand she doesn’t support there actions most of the time. If the guy was aware how useless they are before going he for no take am as anything."

@Tklemofficial shared:

"My cousin had a similar experience years back, the elder brother said he was working on his album and needed him to invest and he will pay back once he blows up. 15 years later, he still hasn’t blown."

@Osedion2 said:

"That’s the best thing to do and I don’t feel sorry for the girl cause for the elder bro to ask for money then you’ve been discussed at least twice in the family and they know you’re rich enough to settle before asking . Maybe she has told them about your financial capacity."

@Jazz_and_Rap wrote:

"Maybe unrelated... But a man once told me, when you’re ready to build a home, not just share a bed, stay away from women who grew up without a father’s presence. Not because they’re unworthy, but because love, to them, was often learned through absence, not example."

@Mr_DaveChigozie noted:

"First impression mattes a lot, you will definitely continue had it been you continued with the marriage plan."

@symply_zina added:

"This is valid oooooo."

@dominic_omeiza stressed:

"That's why when you date someone, look beyond the person, look at the person's immediate family members and see if you could still flow with what you see, if you could cope."

@Tapto_earn noted:

"So you ran instead of showing some backbone? Two grown men asked for help, you could’ve handled it set boundaries, teach them to get a job, or deal with them one by one. Relationships aren’t for quitters."

@NnamdiEmehel shared:

"Valid. There are head ups you should never ignore.

No matter how you put this, its so disgraceful.

I like that you put "the first time i visited " It shows you are a real nihgga who knows over time, he could give them something. First time is a big no..says alot about the family."

@verysoonfm added:

"Your reasons are very valid cause if care is not taken na that family you go serve for the rest of your life. Infact every decision they/wife ask you to take will in one way or the other benefit that family including their extended siblings especially if you get motion die."

