A Nigerian cleric has sent a message of comfort and encouragement to Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai's widow, Philomina Ukpai

Philomina and her respected evangelist husband had been married for over four decades before he passed away on October 6 at the age of 80

In an emotional open letter, the pastor reminded Philomina that God is not unrighteous to forget her labours of love

Pastor Chijioke Okenwa has penned a touching message to Philomina Ukpai, the bereaved wife of the renowned Nigerian evangelist Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai, who died on October 6.

In a recent Facebook post, Chijioke acknowledged that Philomina had walked a path marked by faith, sacrifice, and steadfast devotion for many years.

He noted that Philomina stood by her husband not only as a wife, but also a covenant partner in ministry.

Now that her husband is dead, Chijioke reminded Philomina that God would not forget her labour of love and would surely reward her.

He comforted Philomina that God, who was with her husband during his lifetime, would strengthen and not fail her. His open letter shared on Facebook read:



"Dear Mama Philomena Ukpai,

"In this sacred moment of transition, our heart reaches out to you with love, honor, and deep respect. You have walked a path marked by faith, sacrifice, and steadfast devotion. For decades, you stood faithfully beside God’s servant, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, not only as a wife but as a covenant partner in ministry — a silent pillar of strength whose prayers upheld his calling and whose faith sustained his mission.

"You knew his journey more than anyone else — his burdens, his battles, his victories, and his tears. Together, you built altars that changed lives, raised sons and daughters in the Spirit, and left footprints that generations will follow. You have indeed fought alongside a general in God’s army, and heaven bears witness to your quiet strength and unwavering support.

"Now that he has finished his course and entered into glory, remember this unshakable truth: God is not unrighteous to forget your labor of love. (Hebrews 6:10) The years you sowed in prayer, the sacrifices you made in silence, and the countless days of faithful service have all ascended before God as a memorial. None of it is lost. None of it will go unrewarded.

"Mama Philomena, let your heart be comforted. The same God who held your husband in life and received him in glory will now hold you close and strengthen you in this new season. His everlasting arms are beneath you, His peace surrounds you, and His grace will never fail you.

"Do not let sorrow silence the song of your faith — for even in this hour, your life still speaks. The legacy of faith you and Papa built continues to live, to shine, and to inspire revival across the body of Christ.

"Lift your eyes to the hills, Mama, for your help still comes from the Lord. The God who called, kept, and crowned your husband will keep you until the end. Your story of faithfulness is not over — it is still blessing generations.

"With deepest love, honor, and unceasing prayers, Platform Of Comfort Ministries."

