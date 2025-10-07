A Nigerian man has gone viral online after marrying the lady he first met during their NYSC year, where she frequently borrowed his pen at their Community Development Service (CDS)

Their wedding video has captured widespread attention as it showed the couple dancing energetically, entertaining guests with their joyful chemistry, playful interactions, and the genuine happiness

Social media users have been captivated by the story, flooding the comment section with admiration and excitement over how a small moment in CDS led to marriage

Man marries lady from NYSC CDS

A video posted on a popular social media platform showed the groom alongside his bride as they celebrated their marriage.

The post included a caption explaining that the lady, who used to borrow his pen during CDS in their NYSC year, has now taken his last name.

According to a TikTok post by @ateeveeshow, the couple shared their love story.

The video showed them dancing joyfully and entertaining wedding guests. The husband impressed guests with his skillful dance moves, while the bride matched his energy with her own exciting steps.

As they danced, guests cheered them on enthusiastically.

The video was captioned:

"That Corper wey been dey borrow your pen for NYSC CDS don dey borrow your username now."

The video highlighted how the couple first met during NYSC at the Community Development Service (CDS), where the lady often borrowed his pen. Now, they are married, and she will also take his surname.

It also included a description that read:

"Na CDS you dey miss? Omo your soulmate fit dey there o."

As the video gained attention online, viewers flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Man weds lady from NYSC CDS, reactions

Abyyyy said:

"Me wey dey always frown for CDS."

B mentioned:

"On Thursday we move make I take this CDS thing serious."

Tianah lip aura stressed:

"No fine boy for my cds."

user2062910952307 added:

"Omo i never attend cds since I comot camp 6month ago."

Styled_by_Henny shared:

"We no get guys for my CDS group."

diamondcharisx wrote:

"Make I rush go junction go buy pen, I get CDs tomorrow."

phunkehbitesngifts said:

"I go borrow pen this coming Thursday o."

Tife🫦 wrote:

"Na me go first reach CDS tomorrow."

IJB shared:

"Sign that this boy wey i dey always borrow his phone for videos fit later do small thing for my head."

kuran_iii added:

"Okay i would smile at cds tomorrow. God Abeg o."

_omax1 stressed:

"Tomorrow cds … but my own cds those small boys."

joycedoo shared:

"Make I rush Thursday go borrow pen."

Aisha stated:

"Am taking CDD serious now."

CJ noted:

"Oh chim eee be like I go de interact oh cos I fit finish this one year I no get one friend."

10th OCTOBER God’sFavorite said:

"Is this a sign to start going for CDS??"

AUKTIE shared:

"I was skipping cds."

KYRA WEARS added:

"Ame and my friend no dey follow anybody talk."

HRM said:

"Na to borrow pen next cds."

Ms.T wrote:

"Abi na wrong cds I dey go??"

OGUNTEBI IBIYEDI shared:

"Borrow ke…. Na steal ooo."

Grace shared:

"And I never attend this cds thing before, we mount on Thursday!"

estylbae wrote:

"I talk am say those CDS way i miss follow cause my problem."

oyeyemi Janet noted:

"This same Nysc CDs???."

Queenygold123 added:

"Be like I no go deyyy frown again and I go deyyy go cds time to time."

Mhiz Gadzama stressed:

"Step one go for NYSC step two borrow pen thanks."

Koko noted:

"I get cds tomorrow ooo."

Sweetladyg2 shared:

"Una no quick talk na abi na becos I be CDs president."

Hairstylist in Abuja said:

"Make i dress up go borrow pen now."

