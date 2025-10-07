A young girl has gone public with the hurtful text she received from her mother after moving into a new apartment

According to the 17-year-old girl, her mother kicked her out of the house at 16, but she has since turned things around by herself

The hurtful text from the girl's entitled mother has been met with condemnation from social media users

Outrage has trailed the insulting text that a mother sent to her 17-year-old daughter, who recently moved into a new apartment.

The text was shared on TikTok by her daughter through her handle @shopwithlaee.

A girl displays the insulting text her mother sent her. Photo Credit: @shopwithlaee

Source: TikTok

In the text, the girl's entitled mother noted that she was aware that she had moved into a new apartment, which she belittled as stupid and little.

The woman said she does not want the girl around and criticised her for making so much money a month, and yet failing to help her. The text read:

"Hmm I see you got your stupid little apartment.

"I don't want you back around me.

"Your making all that money a month and can't help your mother!!!"

In another post, the girl disclosed that her mother had kicked her out of the house at 16.

She further stated that she turned her situation around two months later by moving into a new apartment, buying her first car and now earning $20k (over N29 million) per month.

All achieved by the age of at 17.

People condemn girl's mum's disheartening text

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's text below:

2x🫀 said:

"Idk why parents think we owe them something. Like it really gives you birth kids just for them to legit take care of you. We didn’t ask to be here. If anything they need to help us. Keep going boo you’re doing amazing!"

Lifeofken said:

"Congrats on your BIG apartment. Tf she mad at you for for wanting to get away from HER. She don’t see how she the problem?! She thought about what she had to say, typed it and pressed send. To the BABY she gave birth to."

Aganang said:

"I think your mom and my Mom are sisters, I got the same feedback when I showed her pics of my new house."

PitsoEats said:

"If you have parents who actually parent properly you’re so lucky cause it’s a evil world we live in."

L A I L A 🎀 said:

"Parents really make you feel like YOU’RE the reason YOU here 😭. They really blame everybody else for their mistakes but them."

mimi :) said:

“U can’t help me so i helped myself, i never planned on even coming back, if i found a way u better too!!!!!!!!” is exactly wt'f i would’ve said & blocked her ahh."

