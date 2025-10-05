A mother has shared a video showing the moment she walked into the living room to check on her seven-month-old baby

The young mother caught the scene on camera and shared it on social media, praying for God to protect her children always

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments

A heartwarming moment was captured on camera by a mother who walked into her living room to check on her seven-month-old baby.

She posted a video of the scene on TikTok, garnering lots of comments from social media users.

Mum posts video of house help and baby

As she entered the sitting room, she saw her house help gently feeding her child while sitting on the floor.

The mother, identified by the handle @joankegan5 on TikTok, shared the video on the platform, expressing emotions and praying for her child's well-being to always be ptotected.

"See what my house help is doing to my 7 months old baby. God protect my children always," she said.

Reactions as house help gently feeds baby

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok, with many users praising the house help for her caring nature.

@user5779041787368 Norah young said:

"Mai house helper always bath mai husband as i bath mai children."

@Lucky Ruthy said:

"When your boss treats you well the love goes back to her kids."

@Matovuruth256 reacted:

"She's also a kid dats y she loves the baby make sure you also love her back."

@mamaryan said:

"I don't have a live in nanny but I have a lady that comes to clean and wash for us, Omo e dey just be like make I pack the whole house give her whenever she's leaving. Chei I keep praying for God to bless me more so I can assist her more."

@HACIM MICAH said:

"I think feeding such small baby shouldn't be the duties of house helpers anyway just my opinion but as parents you should be finding time for that pa."

Princess said:

"I have a 7-year-old kid and I play with them like they're my own child. I feed them and take care of them, but the parents still treat me like dirt, shouting at me every time they get drunkk. I've had enough of being disrespected, but I still take care of the child. Now I'm 1 year into the job and I'm paid 6k. The child loves me so much that when I'm about to leave, they cry."

@rays added:

"I swear mine too z too sweet to my baby. Imagine 14yrs but she's better than da old ladies av been n bringing."

