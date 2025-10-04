A Nigerian girl shared a post on TikTok disclosing a request she received from a 'random' girl from her contact list

In the post, the young lady disclosed that she was asked to make videos while on a flight and around the airport without showing her face

Apparently, the 'random' lady confessed that she wanted to use the videos to create a vlog for her social media accounts

A Nigerian lady's post has been trailed with mixed reactions after she exposed the request she received from a 'random girl'.

The lady had shared a voice note from the 'random girl' who asked her to create videos while on a flight and at the airport without showing her face.

Lady posts voice note from 'random girl'

Identified on TikTok as @bigellamexico1, the lady claimed that the sender was just a 'random' contact whom she didn't know personally.

She had messaged her on WhatsApp after watching her status update about being on a flight.

In the voice note, the stranger asked the lady to do her a favour by recording videos inside and outside the plane without showing her face, as she wanted to create a vlog for her social media accounts.

In her words:

"Please can you do me a favor. Inside this your flight, can you do a video. Don't add your face. Then outside the flight too, when you're coming out. Can you send me those videos? Please I want to make a vlog. Please."

Reacting to this, the lady chose to share the conversation on TikTok, where it quickly went viral.

Reactions as lady posts requests from stranger

While some TikTok users criticised her for sharing the voice note online, others defended her decision.

Critics argued that fulfilling the request would have been harmless since it wouldn't have cost her anything.

On the other hand, supporters of the lady advised people to stop putting out fake lives on social media. They seemed to appreciate her decision not to oblige the stranger's request.

@Emmy diva said:

"I did it once for a friend she wanted to show some of her office mate she has actually travelled before it doesn’t mean she is trying to live a fake life she is just trying to be confident when dere is a conversation about flying at work and it worked for her una too Dey do."

@Dee said:

"Imagine how embarrassed she will feel after seeing this, you could literally said no."

@Jimmy Jamez said:

"All of u saying she is living fake life do you know what type of vlog she wants to make ??? Did she tell u that she wants to use it for herself."

@Otito said:

"You know there’s something like saying no and is okay to say no she asked respectfully u didn’t have to humiliate her we should learn to have each other back one time my friend man sent her money to book her flight she use GUO I use flight and I fixed my friends exact nails and sent the snap to her I used flight cus my sister booked if not I for fly GUO too it doesn’t cost anything to help and is okay to say no don’t make people feel little for u to feel mighty."

@Torimanuels reacted:

"Something I dey run steady. Na me dey live the life na my girls dey post am, life no suppose hard."

@Ex girlfriend reacted:

"For my opinion, you for just tell her yes or no. Than you come de post am here. Na your fellow girl o."

@APRIL said:

"Na girls like una fit leak una friend secret out once una quarrel, bcos tell me what is this post for."

@Hallels reacted:

"To think that alot of persons are like this. One girl said I should pretend to come to her house with gifts so people in her compound will praise her, then I’ll secretly return with the gifts after she’s posted them alot but let me stop her."

@Cee Cee Glow Essential Benin added:

"You guys are seriously dragging the girl, omo so without the flight video her vlog won’t be complete. And you people are supporting her, somebody that isn’t contented with what she has."

See the post below:

