A young lady going through a distressing time has made public the disheartening text she received from her biological mother

While noting that life was already beating her down, she said her mother did not make things better with the message

In the text, her mum rained negative prayers on her, saying she is happy knowing her daughter would never get married

A South African lady, @lelow74, has shown her followers the painful text message she got from her mum.

The disheartened lady remarked that one doesn't need enemies when they have a mother like hers.

She lamented that life was already unfair to her, and her mum worsened the situation, but noted that she had learnt to survive storms. Words layered on her TikTok post read:

"Life was already beating me down...

"Then my mother decided to take the last straw.

"But it's okay, I've learned to survive storms I didn't create."

Heartbreaking text from mum

In the text message, the lady's mum expressed her resentment towards her daughter. She said her daughter would never amount to anything in life, no matter how hard she tried.

The bitter mum confessed to attempting to take her daughter's life when she was in the foetal stage, but it didn't work. She added that it excites her that her child would never get married. A part of the text read:

"You will never be anything in life, but keep trying one day you will just get tired and you will take your life...You will never fit in anywhere, you will never get married and that makes me happy seeing that comes to life."

The lady's post went viral, with many netizens sending her encouraging words. Moved by the massive support she received, the lady commented:

"Wow… I’m honestly in tears. 🥺💔 Thank you so much to every single person who took the time to like, comment, or support me — even strangers who don’t know me personally. Your love and encouragement mean more than you know.

"I’ve never felt this kind of support before, not even from my own family, and seeing so many people showing love has touched my heart deeply. I just want to say thank you. From the bottom of my heart. 🫶🏽✨ This really reminded me that I’m not alone — and that there are good, kind people out there."

Woman's text to daughter breaks hearts

Yäviwa said:

"She's lying, she is speaking from a place of fear. She sees your potential & knows there is nothing she can do to stop your success so she's just projecting & being narcissistic. Pray, block & stay away from her."

Tanaka said:

"Unfortunately i feel the same with my daughter i know she deserves better and all the love but she just looks more lyk her dady the one who left when."

Yolanda Beukes said:

"My moms exact words for 20yrs and I wrote her off 4yrs ago, got an amazing job at 37 , I just brought my 1st car at 38 … She is not God you will be fine."

nomsalanga said:

"This is sad. Please actively list and cancel verbally out loud every negative statement she has made concerning your future."

tinagodsown🙏🌸🎀💗 said:

"Forgive her. She's gone through trauma as well. Get her help. Whatever you're going through make peace with her. Your life will change."

Chris said:

"She might have been the vessel to bring you into the world but she’s not your creator. Take it back to God and reverse every curse and watch God change it to blessingssss. Look up the story of Jabez in the bible."

