A 75-year-old man from India died the morning after he married a 35-year-old woman in a court wedding.

Details of the post explained that the man had lost his first wife five years ago and had been living alone since then, having no children or spouse. He spent his time tending to his farm, which he used to earn a living and keep himself busy.

The 75-year-old man was identified as Sangruram, from Kuchhmuchh village in Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh, India.

75-year-old man dies after wedding night

The post also mentioned that family members had advised him against remarrying, but he refused and went ahead to marry a woman nearly half his age.

Despite the warnings, he married 35-year-old Manbhavati in a court ceremony, after which they performed traditional rites to bless their union.

According to a report by NDTV, Sangruram and Manbhavati spent a long night together, talking for hours and agreeing that she would manage household responsibilities while he cared for the children.

Unexpectedly, the situation took a tragic turn the next morning when Sangruram suddenly suffered a health crisis. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

His burial was delayed as distant family members demanded their presence before the ceremony.

As the post circulated online, many concerned individuals flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as 75-year-old man dies

@I_Psr26 added:

"Guess she took ‘soulmate’ a bit too literally."

@franktoni23 mentioned:

"She said, he talked throughout the night."

"It used to be called KLPD in shuddh Hindi."

@Exposer010101 added:

"Will it be presumed as mu*der like dowry deaths of wives?"

@isumantadas added:

"What’s the story behind this post?"

@D_Course_I_see noted:

"This should be investigated and a post-mortem should be done. Just look at the eyes of the lady?

@IsAnanthKrishna shared:

"Good way to exit but hope the gene pool doesn't continue."

@RealSumiiT wrote:

"Ummmmmm. Altleast, he lived, died and again lived his dream of the marriage and woman. Many can't."

@DJrevathi said:

"Did he have enough wealth at least? Or does she have to live through her whole life like this?"

