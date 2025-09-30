A Nigerian lady is trending on social media after what she said about family responsibilities went viral

The lady said she is going through a lot because, at some point in her life, she was taking care of her relatives

In her opinion, it is always better to take care of oneself first and then put family members second

A Nigerian lady shared an interesting opinion about taking care of family members.

According to the lady, she went through a lot because she was prioritising her family members.

Amber said she was going through a lot because she put her family first. Photo credit: X/Amber.

The lady known as Amber shared her opinion on X, and it caught the attention of many netizens.

Amber said it is better for one to take care of oneself before thinking of family members.

She said:

"Whatever you are doing in life please don’t consider family first because mine almost rendered me useless. I know what have been going through this past months. Always look after yourself first and do the little you can for your family. Good morning."

In her opinion, it is better to put oneself first. Photo credit: X/Amber.

See the post below:

Reactions as lady shares her family experience

@_topzack said:

"You generalizing and making it seem everyone’s family are possibly like yours is where the issues at, for those who still got good ones to hold unto? Do not listen to this! Good morning to you Amber and I hope you someday find peace from the hurt your own family’s done to you."

@RubyMartins20 said:

"Exactly ….everybody start bringing their problem for you to solve , when you are down everyone looseguards you. Person wey you press 400k for no go fit even give you 20k."

@Ugolibra said:

"Instead of giving your family money, try and help some of them stand on their own because that's the best way to stabilise riches in your family..money that you use to solve problem is useless and when you are at your low, the same people you helped still don't have money."

@n_ikay_ said:

"This is coming from a place of pain. Don't consider this advice. If you're hurting, you need therapy and not making an emotional post on X. Good morning!"

@OlisaRoberto said:

"Maybe not mine, but who am I to question your decision. Stay strong."

@pbtips_ said:

"The only people wey I fit do everything wey my power reach for na my family because if something do me tomorrow. Dem go go extra miles to make sure say I dey okay. Nothing concern me with the extended ones."

@_orthodoxman said:

"Maybe you need to politely acknowledge that, was your choice that you made and literally costed you. Don't generalize it, some people find families as unique supportive pillars. Some find utility in their families as well. Your rough road isn't everyone's rough road."

