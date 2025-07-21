Captain Arun, a friend of the late First Officer Clive Kunder, who perished in the Air India crash, has mourned his pal's demise

Arun, who knew Clive from his school days, spoke highly of the co-pilot, who assisted Captain Sumeet Sabharwal aboard the ill-fated plane

He sent his condolences and prayers to Clive's family, saying the deceased moved to a higher sky

Friends, church members and family members of First Officer Clive Kunder, 32, gathered to pay their last respects as he was laid to rest in Mumbai.

On Thursday, June 19, Clive's remains were transported to his family, amid tears and grieving from his loved ones. He was one of the victims of the deadly Air India flight AI-171 crash on June 12.

Air India pilot's friend speaks

Captain Arun, a friend of Clive who was at his funeral, spoke to Mojo Story as he paid tribute to the young pilot, while attending his funeral.

Arun, who knew Clive back from his school days, said he was a very good pilot, had a kind soul and was helpful.

He recounted his flight experience with Clive, saying he was kind-hearted, very humble, and helpful. Clive had 1,100 hours of flying experience before the crash.

He sent his condolences to Clive's family members, saying their son had moved on to a higher sky. In his words:

"He was a very good friend first, and then in the flight, he was a very good co-pilot. Very good at the job, very jovial, helpful, kind soul, and I knew him from his school days.

"And I had the privilege of also flying with him as a co-pilot and he was very helpful, very kind-hearted, even though he was six foot tall, very humble, very low at heart and a very good soul.

"So, my prayers and thoughts are with the family members..."

People mourn Air India co-pilot

@mansidash78 said:

"What happened was too distressing. Beyond comprehension. My condolences for the entire family. I can understand what it feels like to lose a dear son. Plz have patience although it is so very difficult but Yet I request you to accept the truth. Love for all of you.

"Rest in peace dear Capt. Clive. You have shown bravery. You will be always remembered. Amen."

@mariamoraes3458 said:

"May the soul of Pilot Clive rest in peace. Lord Almighty give strength to his mother,sister and family members to bear the loss of their beloved Clive."

@nagavenimathur4842 said:

"RIP capt clive. I am also ex Air Indian and may God give strength to the family members to bear this great loss."

@ssam3826 said:

"RIP Clive Sir. You and your Captain did your best. May the Lord strengthen your family."

@eyedeegee19 said:

"As a sister who lost her brother, I feel for his sister so much. She has lost someone who should have been with her their entire lives. I am so sorry."

@sanjayacharya2938 said:

"He looks like a HERO of bolywood but those bolywood heroes we are watching they did nothing for the country but we watch the movies ,such a handsome man and beautiful soul .ap jahan bhi jao or ek bar pilot ho ke janam lena sir. God bless you..."

@anonymous-j3v said:

"I hate people who are blaming the pilots. They did their best and I am proud as an Indian for pilots like them. My deepest condolences to all families. May Allah bring out the real accused!"

Air India co-pilot's friend mourns his demise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a close friend of First Officer Clive Kunder, the co-pilot of the ill-fated Air India flight had paid tribute to his late pal.

The man recounted how he and Clive crossed paths years ago when they were in flight school and described him as a rare soul who lifted everyone around him.

He hailed Clive as a free-spirited individual and a great team player, who consistently brought his A-game to work, adding that he built trust and professionalism.

