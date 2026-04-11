A nurse has got many people emotional after sharing the content of the letter written to her by a psychiatric patient

The young lady received the two letters and shared them on her social media page, and it quickly went viral

Many people who read the piece took to the comment section of her post to share their thoughts

A Nigerian lady who works as a nurse in a psychiatric ward has got people talking after sharing a note written to her by a patient.

The content of the letter written to the nurse by the psychiatric patient caught the attention of many people who read it.

Nurse posts letters written by psychiatric patient, goes viral online. Photo Source: Tiktok/the_mariam_olabisi

Source: TikTok

Nurse shares letter written by psychiatric patient

Taking to her page, the lady shared the two letters, asking if anyone has had a similar experience.

@the_mariam_olabisi wrote:

"Do you have any experience with your patient?? Would like to hear."

Psychiatric nurse shares emotional letters from patient, stirs reactions. Photo Source: Tiktok/the_mariam_olabisi

Source: TikTok

The message written to her by the psychiatric patient read:

"Mariam, caith my attention with the face. Love is wicked, brick and lace. Morning medication, imma get it with grace. Bad boy need love like we out in space, she charms like an angel. Notice her when she in here. Hopefully I learn my lesson."

The content of the message made people take to the comment section of the page to share their thoughts in the comments section of the TikTok post..

Reactions as nurse posts letters online

sco_jojo noted:

"Nice piece…I miss my patients."

Sylvia shared:

"Yes mine literally followed me everywhere throughout my postingb."

Hassan Omotosho explained:

"This feels like love made from heaven."

Lioness wrote:

"So cuteeeee."

Akeju Oluwatimilehin said:

"Happy married life."

Aliyah Farayola said:

"So nobody is talking about the handwriting. So legible."

Desola added:

"The question is how did he get pen and paper. I thought they don't allow them have any of this the last time I check."

Nurse_lareen added:

"This is love."

Erica//RM //RN(in view) said:

"One wants to make me his vice when he becomes president and further added that I'll be his wife. Then, I'll be called Nurse vice president."

Bukola Babatunde noted:

"Yes I am one of your patients too or will you deny that ??"

user rofiyat shared:

"Somebody should say the title where it’s sang:so this is lovee."

Jems_Tutor wrote:

"It's the diction, and rhymes in the last one for me ☺️it even has stanzas."

Nigeria Social Media President added:

"After all been sweetly read, remember who wrote it."

scentbymorajluxe/RN said:

"That guy should be an artist😂, cos the lyrics bang."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady was surprised after she received a handwritten letter from a young boy and later read it out online. The boy praised her in the letter and called her many sweet names while also asking her to help him pay his school fees.

Lady shares parents’ old love letters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing a series of emotional handwritten love letters exchanged between her parents during their courtship between 1987 and 1992, including one where her father narrated how his first salary was stolen by a pickpocket.

The lady shared the letters on TikTok and said she was touched by the messages and impressed by her father’s neat handwriting.

Source: Legit.ng