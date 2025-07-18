Lead Civil Aviation Safety Inspector at the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority (TTCAA), Kevin Deonarine, has mourned his friend, Clive Kunder, who died in the Air India plane crash on June 12

The Trinidadian aviator, who first met Clive in their early days at flight school, described him as one of the rarest souls who lifted everyone around him

First Officer Clive was at the controls and supported the main pilot, Captain Sumeet Subharwal, whose medical records are currently being investigated

A Trinidadian aviator, Kevin Deonarine, has paid a tribute to his long-standing friend, First Officer Clive Kunder, who lost his life in the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171 crash on June 12.

Kevin, the lead Civil Aviation Safety Inspector at the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority (TTCAA), spoke extensively about his friendship with the late pilot.

Aviator shares how he met Clive

Speaking exclusively with Guardian Media, Kevin recounted how he and Clive crossed paths years ago when they were in flight school.

“I first met Clive during our early days at flight school.

“I was working toward my multi-engine commercial rating and Clive had just started chasing his passion for aviation. We were young, driven, and absolutely passionate about flying.”

Kevin described Clive as one of those rare souls who lifted everyone around him, adding that they trained together at Vero Beach, Florida, affectionately dubbed Zero Beach - Which helped blossom their friendship.

Kevin recounted a particular heartwarming memory of Clive with a smile.

“There’s a video I took of him the day he joined the academy

“He said, ‘My name is Clive and I’m a future pilot.’ The day he got his wings, I reposted that video and told him, ‘It’s not the future anymore you made it!’

“He laughed and thanked me. That was Clive grateful, humble, and always full of life.”

Kevin speaks on Clive's character

Speaking further, Kevin hailed Clive as a free-spirited human and a great team player, who brought his A-game when it came to work, adding that he built trust and professionalism.

“Whether it was a written exam or a pre-flight briefing, Clive showed up prepared, rested, and razor sharp. He didn’t just build flight hours; he built trust and professionalism.”

He expressed his sadness that Clive was on the ill-fated flight.

“Learning Clive was on that flight broke something inside of me.

“To think of all the dreams we talked about, all the things he still had to accomplish it’s heartbreaking.”

Kevin's remarks about the late first officer of the ill-fated flight sparked reactions on social media.

People mourn First Officer Clive Kunder

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the friend's remark about First Officer Clive Kunder below:

Nora Singh said:

"No.body no their last day on earth.

"My heart gose out to their family.

"You will for ever miss today tomorrow.

"And everday rip my friend."

Aria Maharaj said:

"Like that both husband and wife have very good qualified jobs and can make a meaningful statement...their bond should be an exemplar to persons who want to have a fulfilling life and live the right decent way in life...be educated and enjoy your hard work....being financially secure."

Pixie Dust said:

"What clide sucess has to do with you.

"He's gone let him rest in peace your words is not going to bring him alive ,he has thousand of fans all over the world know him as one of the greatest pilot in history ,honest hardworking kind ect."

Susan Kallicharan said:

"All Lives Matter 👏Most Heartbreaking News 💔 For All Who Perished On That Unfortunate Day 💔 Thank You For Your Tribute To The Captain and Fellow Captain 👏."

Donnamie Ali said:

"This was a very heartbreaking incident - one that brought tears to my eyes as I reflected on dashed dreams and the horror of those few moments."

Florence Saroda said:

"I am so sorry that this beautiful young man and all the others lost their precious lives in this crash.

"Condolences to all the families and friends of the deceased.

"May their souls RIP."

Remains of Air India pilot taken home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the remains of Clive Kunder, the late co-pilot of the Air India plane that crashed, had been transported to his home.

Hindustan Times reported that the remains were transported to his home for friends and family to pay homage before being taken to Sewri Christian Cemetery for his last rites.

In a Facebook post, Journalist Barkha Dutt sent her condolences, mourning that all that remained of the late pilot were a framed photo, flowers and tears.

