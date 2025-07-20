A neighbour of the late Air India pilot, Clive Kunder, has shared an insight into his behaviour before he lost his life in a plane crash

In a heartbreaking video posted on the X app, she described his personality and everything she had observed about the late pilot

Clive Kunder was unfortunately among the 241 people onboard the ill-fated plane that lost their lives to the crash

A neighbour of the late Captain Clive Kunder has spoken out about the pilot's personality before the devastating plane crash that claimed his life.

In an emotional account, Sadia Solkar, described Captain Kunder as a jolly good and happy person who was always lively and down to earth.

Neighbour says Air India Pilot Clive Kunder was a jolly and humble fellow. Photo credit: @ians_india/X, Hindustan Times/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Neighbour pays tribute to Clive Kunder

The heartfelt tribute was captured on video and shared on social media platform X by @ians_india.

According to Solkar, the news of the crash had left her in shock and it felt like a personal loss when she discovered Captain Kunder was among the victims.

She described Captain Kunder as a happy soul who always seemed to be in good spirits.

According to her, whenever they met, she always noticed the jovial man smiling at her and she smiled back at him.

She recalled feeling overwhelmed with emotion upon learning of his death, saying she literally had tears in her eyes.

In her words:

"The moment I heard about the incident, I was in complete shock. Of course, it was extremely tragic, and it felt like a personal loss. When I found out that the co-pilot was Mr. Kunder, it hit me even harder. I literally had tears in my eyes. He seems to be a very jolly good and happy person. He was a happy soul. Very happy. He was a very lively, down to earth and nice person."

Neighbour speaks her truth about what she observed during Air India pilot's final moments. Photo credit: @ians_india/X.

Source: TikTok

Captain Kunder was one of the 241 people onboard the ill-fated flight who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Solkar's tribute described the pilot's personality, with her words painting a picture of a kind and gentle individual.

Reactions as netizens mourn Clive Kunder

Netizens have not stopped penning heartbreaking messages since the pilot's demise.

Quinn Anderson said:

"So heartbreaking. My thoughts are with Clive Kunder's family and loved ones. BenjaminUs15, tragedies like this remind us how fragile life is."

@Kanages Perumal said:

"You are a lovely pilot looking so good how God take you back so sad to see your mother even i can't take it Rest In Peace sir."

@Ronald Suckra said:

"Really sad bro my condolences to the family may your soul find rest in Jesus."

@user8259532207229 said:

"Seen so many videos of crash. heartbreaking all of them. Please. God take care of all these souls, they were just going about what we all do o a daily basis bless everyone."

@vasiegovender228 reacted:

"In solidarity with those that mourn the death of those who have departed in the horrific catastrophe that claimed the death of, heroes, ambitious individuals, cabin crew, sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Courage, resilience and respect as you bid farewell to beautiful souls, God's favour upon you."

@Shana Shah added:

"Rest in heaven u amazing hero my eyes running tears keep your sweetie smile rolling in heaven u are god will kisses its always in memory love u hero. God loves u more hero."

Watch the video here:

Rare video posted by late Clive Kunder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man posted a throwback video showing one of the late pilots of the ill-fated Air India plane, Clive Kunder.

According to him, the video was lifted from the YouTube account of the late pilot before he unfortunately lost his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng