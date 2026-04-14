General Christopher Musa (Rtd), the Minister of Defence, has disclosed that the defence authority will start dealing with anyone who sympathises with bandits and terrorists, who support them and trade with them.

The minister explained that "a friend of a thief is a thief", adding that the announcement was the new strategy of the military in its fight against terrorism.

Defence minister announces plan to start arresting sympathisers of bandits, terrorists Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

General Musa made the comment during his visit to Governor Uba Sani at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna, before the meeting of the Kaduna Expanded Security Council on Monday, April 13.

His statement reads in part:

"Now, our new strategy: A friend of a thief is a thief. Anybody who is doing any trading or providing any support to them, we will find you together, and we will deal with you like bandits, like terrorists."

You can see the minister's video on X here:

Source: Legit.ng