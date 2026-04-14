"Now, Our New Strategy": Defence Minister Mentions Those to be Arrested Over Banditry
General Christopher Musa (Rtd), the Minister of Defence, has disclosed that the defence authority will start dealing with anyone who sympathises with bandits and terrorists, who support them and trade with them.
The minister explained that "a friend of a thief is a thief", adding that the announcement was the new strategy of the military in its fight against terrorism.
General Musa made the comment during his visit to Governor Uba Sani at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna, before the meeting of the Kaduna Expanded Security Council on Monday, April 13.
His statement reads in part:
"Now, our new strategy: A friend of a thief is a thief. Anybody who is doing any trading or providing any support to them, we will find you together, and we will deal with you like bandits, like terrorists."
You can see the minister's video on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng