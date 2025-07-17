A woman has narrated how her big cousin died on the same day that former Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, died in a London clinic, after a prolonged illness

She said her cousin took her late uncle to a mortuary in Ijebu Ode when he suddenly complained of a headache, and he died there as well

The tragic incident made her question the essence of life, adding that she couldn't wish her cousin to rest in peace

On Sunday, July 13, ex-Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari died in a London clinic at 82, and a lady has disclosed that she also lost her big cousin on the same day.

Recounting the sad loss, she said her big cousin, who finally had a child after over 20 years of childlessness, had taken her late uncle to a mortuary in Ijebu Ode, when he suddenly slumped and died.

How woman's cousin died in mortuary

In a TikTok post, the woman, @autismloveandlight, whose uncle died of cancer, said her big cousin began complaining of having a headache, before he died in the same Ijebu Ode mortuary.

She lamented that her deceased cousin left behind a child who is not up to three years old, and the finances he had cried out to God for.

The woman, still struggling to come to terms with the sad reality, said she couldn't say rest in peace to her late cousin and questioned the essence of life. She wished he would return to life.

Her full statement read:

"I have not had my bath today. My big cousin died yesterday. The day Buhari died is when he died.

"Guess what? He was taking my uncle, who died yesterday, to a mortuary in Ijebu Ode, and he also died in the same mortuary in Ijebu Ode. Psychologically, I am not okay. I never bath today. I just dey wonder na so life be.

"As in, he just slumped. Like, slumped. Slumped oh, and that was it. That was it. He was complaining about headache, headache, headache, and before you know it, omo! This my cousin has been, you know, childless for over 20 years and God just gave him a child.

"Pikin never even reach three years old. God, what is this? Sometimes, I wonder what is in this life?

"You know, he was complaining about financial um, not having finances and God come give am finances. And this is when he's supposed to be enjoying the fruit of his labour, and death took him away in the same mortuary, where he carried my uncle who had cancer and died of the cancer. We understood that one. No problem.

"We knew he was going to go unless there was a miracle that was gonna happen. But this my uncle. Mehn! It's a big blo.w o. I can't even say rest in peace. All I can say is, come back to life. Please, just come back to life."

Watch her narration below:

People react to woman sad story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's sad story below:

emi_fuzzy said:

"No be everybody dey go mortuary ooh if your spirit is not strong, a lot wey go happen to you day if you go to mortuary."

Mamatee Household Essentials said:

"Most of our men don't pay attention to signs in their body. They always believe they are okay as long as they are breathing. Headache is a sign that something is sinister. My Bro in Law saw signs and he ignored in 2021 and he eventually had stroke at age 40 but God showed him mercy after emergency brain surgery. He just slumped and couldn't move all his left part of his body. MRI showed stroke. Sorry for your losses."

kumbiaros said:

"Eeya sending you love..... please let us all me mindful of our heath. Check your blood pressure regularly and don't overthink things, wetin no be enough will one day be enough ooo."

Ehi Ejaye said:

"So sorry, I was at your family's house at ekpoma 2 days ago......very very sad. we sympathize with your family....you all should stay strong."

patiencemary41 said:

"Before someone could decide to take a dead person to a mutuary,that means he was fine .... two things are involved, is either he was choked by d mortuary chemical,which I dnt even think can kill, OR he has Hbp he was managing and in reaching the mortuary he saw dead people and was shocked with the sadness that he loss a loved one ,his BP raised and immediately start bleeding in d brain and slumped...most people don't survive internal bleeding....not everyone walking on the road are fine 👌👌.. So sorry for your lost."

Buhari finally laid to rest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the late Muhammadu Buhari was finally laid to rest.

Legit.ng reported that the body of the 82-year-old statesman, which left the United Kingdom earlier on Tuesday, July 15, was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina by President Bola Tinubu.

Buhari's first daughter, Fatima, arrived at her father’s home in Daura on Tuesday, July 15, in tears. She appeared very sad and heartbroken.

