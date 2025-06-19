A grieving neighbour of the late Air India pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, has broken silence following his painful demise

The 60-year-old pilot had lost his life in the tragic Air India AI171 flight crash that ended the lives of over 240 people onboard

Sumeet had been a pilot with Air India for many years and was set to retire in just a few months, but he passed away

A neighbour of the late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the Air India pilot who lost his life in the tragic plane crash, has shared memories of the 60-year-old aviator.

Captain Sabharwal had been a pilot of Air India, with a career that blossomed for decades, and was just months away from retirement when the accident occurred.

Neighbour speaks about late pilot

A neighbour, who had the opportunity to observe Captain Sabharwal in his daily life, recounted his dedication to his profession, The Telegraph reports.

"His presence in uniform was a familiar and proud sight," the neighbour said, as he remembered the respect and admiration he always commanded.

Captain Sabharwal's disciplined nature and reserved demeanour earned him a reputation as an amazing professional.

“He was very reserved, disciplined,” the neighbour praised the late pilot's behaviour and coordination.

Captain Sabharwal reportedly lived in Jalvayu Vihar in Powai with his 90-year-old father.

His family had a strong likeness for flying, with his two nephews following in his footsteps to pursue careers in aviation.

His older sister resided in Delhi, and it was clear that Captain Sabharwal's passion for flying had left a positive impact on his family.

The tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 claimed over 240 lives, including Captain Sabharwal's.

The incident caused severe heartbreak to the aviation community and beyond, leaving many to mourn the loss of a dedicated professional who had devoted his life to ensuring the safety of his passengers.

Captain Sabharwal's legacy would live on through his family and the countless lives he touched during his career.

Reactions as netizens mourn late pilot Sumeet

TikTok users stormed the comments section to mourn the demise of the late pilot.

@Chad said:

"I don't understand how hes a hero there was literally nothing to do but crash he had no time to consider anything."

@Shesus said:

"Hmm that plane didnt destroy that bulding entirely. Is that building better built than some skyscrapers in USA?"

@Alice said:

"Truly heroic! Capt. Sumeet's quick thinking saved countless lives. What a remarkable pilot!"

@RAREFINDS reacted:

"We all know Pilots will do everything they can to save the passengers in that plane, but whatever u do if the plane itself has a problem while on air!"

@RJaalexx commented:

"Has to be electrical failure or fuel starvation that prevented the engines from reaching full thrust power. When it happens at low altitude, stall is inevitable. Hope the black boxes reveal the cause."

@Jules said:

"My heart hurts for everyone on that flight. So unbelievably sad. May all those angels rest peacefully. I pray for the families who lost their loved ones."

@tarzan5999 said:

"Rest in peace you will never be forgotten."

@Kully SA commented:

"I saw that pilot on air India from Amritsar to Birmingham 2 months ago."

@Deeptii_singh1 said:

"He knew what was going to happen. He still thought of saving as many lives as he can in that moment."

@zhuhaonan said:

"For real! It’s wild how some still wanna blame the pilots when they did everything right."

@nandita added:

"He is a hero, he tried to do everything."

Why crash victims' properties won't be returned yet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that numerous personal belongings and luggage were recovered after the Air India flight 171 crash.

These properties have reportedly been secured and documented by authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.

