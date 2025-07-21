After many years of service and more than 15,600 flying hours, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal took a forced bow out of Air India when his flight crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12

The veteran's death dealt a great blow to the Indian aviation community, his family, and friends, plunging them into mourning and leaving behind a legacy of dedication and passionate service

A neighbour at the late pilot's residence, Usha Talawdekar, has reflected on his personality and mentioned a sentence he was fond of saying to her

The death of veteran and senior Air India pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, in the disastrous flight AI-171 crash has thrown many people into mourning, as investigators continue their search for answers by looking into his medical records.

The 56-year-old, who joined Air India in 1994, was loved by many, who have come forward since his death to recount fond memories of him and speak about his personality.

Neighbour of late Air India pilot speaks

At his residence in Powai, Jal Vayu Vihar, in Mumbai, his neighbours grieved over his demise. A female neighbour, Usha Talawdekar, described him as a gentleman.

"I can't tell you what a thorough gentleman he was," she said, amid tears.

Usha, a retired Air India cabin crew member who served for 37 years in the skies, paused briefly to compose herself outside the gates of Jal Vayu Vihar.

She shared a certain sentence he fondly used whenever he made a request.

"I've flown with him. Every request he made came suffixed with, ‘whenever you get the time'.

"No ego. Never demanded respect. We all just loved him. And he was an ace pilot."

Wiping tears from her eyes, she added:

"Too early for him to go.

"Air India pilots are the best. They always know what they're doing."

The Times of India reported that the Sabharwals had lived in the area for 22 years. The last rites of Sabharwal were held in Mumbai on June 17, The Economic Times reports.

Late Air India pilot's coursemate speaks

In an interview on Republic TV, the coursemate, who was at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi with Sabharwal years ago, said the deceased was very mature and sober among all the pilots he had known. His statement partly read:

"So, we (he and Sabharwal) were together in the same academy. We were trained together in the same batch way back in 1991. We were in the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, Fursatganj, Raebareli, that was specially opened to recruit pilots into Indian airlines and Air India at that point of time. And, he came out as a very mature and a sober person amongst all the pilots that I had known..."

