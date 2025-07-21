A neighbour of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of the Air India flight that crashed after takeoff, has shared details about his character

A neighbour of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot who flew the Air India flight that crashed after takeoff, has shared the kind of person he was.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames on June 12, 2025.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

Sabharwal was the oldest crew member on the plane, which crashed, and his neighbour shared how he always behaved, Indian Express reported.

Neighbour speaks on Air India pilot’s character

A long-serving pilot, Sabharwal had been living in Jalvayu Vihar in Powai with his 90-year-old father.

Neighbours said that Sabharwal looked forward to spending more time at home and caring for his ageing parent.

A neighbour from Jalvayu Vihar described the captain as a disciplined and reserved person.

The neighbour said:

“He was very reserved, disciplined. We used to see him come and go in uniform often, but he was a very reserved person."

Sabharwal leaves behind his older sister, who resides in Delhi. Her two sons have also taken up the same profession, and both are commercial pilots.

His death is a shock, not just to his family, but also to the residential community in Powai where he had lived for many years.

Captain Sabharwal was co-piloting the Dreamliner with his first officer, Clive Kundar, which was on its way to London.

Preliminary report on Indian plane crash released

Weeks after the crash, an investigation by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau revealed that the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

The chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson, reacted to the report, which was made public a month after the tragic incident.

In a staff memo on Monday, July 14, Campbell stated that the investigation, despite giving clarity on the case, raised more questions

Meanwhile, owners of Air India mentioned the amount that would be paid to families of victims who died in the tragic accident.

