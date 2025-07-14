Trupti Soni, an entrepreneur from Ahmedabad, lost her brother, his wife and his sister-in-law in the Air India plane crash on June 12, 2025

The victims were travelling to London to reunite with a family member after their long-distance road trip

Trupti announced plans to pursue legal action against Boeing with the help of a US-based law firm, citing concerns over possible data manipulation

An Indian woman, Trupti Soni, who lost three members of her family in the Air India plane crash, has revealed plans to take legal action.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

A man, Nishit Soni, and his wife, Alpa, before she died in the tragic Air India plane crash. Photo: Indian Express, Sam Pathaky via Getty Images

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

Weeks after the crash, questions abound at the sprawling Bopal home of the Sonis, a business family from Ahmedabad, who lost three members in the crash that left two brothers orphaned, the Indian Express reported.

Victims’ family speaks on legal action

An Ahmedabad-based entrepreneur, Trupti Soni, lost her brother Swapnil (45), his wife Yoga (44), and her sister-in-law Alpa (55).

The trio was on a family trip to receive Alpa’s husband, Nishit, who was about to complete his 22,000-km road trip from Ahmedabad to London, and would have reunited with his family on June 13.

Swapnil and Yoga’s sons, aged 19 and 9, are now left without parents.

Trupti said:

“There has not been a single day we have been able to forget the incident. It is Swapnil’s birthday today. The family decided to plant and mass distribute saplings as Swapnil was very fond of plants.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, she said:

“We are going ahead with the litigation, with the (help of) US-based legal team, against Boeing. We have discussed the case with the law firm which has experience in aviation suits on behalf of the victims of earlier crash incidents.

"We are of the opinion that with the involvement of big players and international governments, the data may be manipulated. It is a fair question which all the families are right in raising — Why did it (the crash) happen? If not satisfied with the report, we will also seek an independent inquiry.”

A woman shares why her family would take legal action about the Air India plane crash. Photo: Sam Panthaky

The Sonis, too, have not submitted the compensation claim form to Air India.

Explaining why, he said:

“Since there is a clause of indemnity, which we need clarity on, we are not going ahead with the claim.”

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount that would be paid to the families of victims who died in the tragic accident.

Sole survivor undergoes new treatment

In a related story, the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, started a new treatment a month after the accident.

The cousin of Vishwash, who gave the update, shared details about the new treatment that he has started.

Vishwash's cousin also opened up on Ramesh's plan about his return to London, where he was based before the accident.

